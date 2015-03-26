Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

Boat and crew were fabulous but the river was not. We were not allowed to go on top of the boat during cruising due to low bridges. We have been on three other river cruises and that is one of our favorite parts. I would recommend Viking but I would not recommend the Rhone River. Shore excursions were crowded and not real interesting most of the time. Exploring on our own where possible was much ...