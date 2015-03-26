  • Write a Review
Nice to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Build quality

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tim78
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose Emerald quite a while ago having been on their river cruises. The style is very similar to the river operation in many ways. The ship on first impressions looked off white not gleaming. During the cruise some painting took place that gave a better appearance. Depending on taste there is a lot of grey on the ship. The lounge has some furniture that is not easy to arrange comfortably ...
Sail Date: April 2023

OK cruise but not a luxury one

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JamesII
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed on a number luxury ocean cruises (Seabourn and Silversea) and decided to try a river cruise, at the suggestion of our travel agent, we chose Scenic Sapphire. We were quite disappointed by what was labeled as a luxury cruise. Embarkation in Nice was a mini disaster as the ground agent had no idea what was happening, the buses were late and the driver was tired so we had to make an ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Amazing!!

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jstger1682
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband had been researching France for the past couple of years when we saw the Scenic information seminar. It took us going twice to make the decision to book - definitely one of the best decisions we have made! The Sapphire is a beautiful ship. The rooms are well appointed- over the top clean, the food is outstanding- the chefs are very accommodating and the staff - I can’t say enough ...
Sail Date: May 2018

France 2017

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cland004
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had a wonderful experience on Poetry II. The intercontinental hotel in Nice was fabulous. We were right on the The Mediterranean and had a lovely time befor we got on the ship. We also stayed in the Intercontinental in Paris and that was equally as nice and in a wonderful location. Once on the ship the room food was excellent, the staff outstanding and the excursions were ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Riverboat trip turned into 8 long days of being bused to terrible excursions.

Review for ms Emerald to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bhappy2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My most recent trip in June was a disaster. This was my 3rd trip with Tauck. My first riverboat trip was 3 years ago and it was magical and wonderful, this trip was awful. The ship was worn and in dire need of updating. The hot tub was not working, nor was there any water in it. They ruined my blouse that I sent to laundry. The food was adequate but not good. The Riverboat part of ...
Sail Date: July 2016

CRUISE PERFECTION; PRE AND POST CRUISE HORRIFIC

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tomartos
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Arranged our own flights to Nice. Spent a night in Nice before joining the tour. Lovely city worth the visit. The Bordeaux cruises were booked for that time of year so chose the Rhone as the option. The cruise was great staff excellent, ship good, food great, wine & bar excellent. But no gym and no pool as advertised? The bus rides from Nice and to Paris were a ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Great On-Board Experience, Crummy Company

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
randyskraft@gmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our "Enchanting Rhône" cruise had many 5 star features. The service and food were terrific! In fact, the food was the best we've ever experienced on a cruise of any kind. The lunch and breakfast buffets had many delicious choices. The sit-down dinners were gourmet quality. Our Captain, Franck, was friendly, welcoming and very visible. The shore excursions were very good. Yvonne, the Cruise ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Portraits of Southern France

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
penrodr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Boat and crew were fabulous but the river was not. We were not allowed to go on top of the boat during cruising due to low bridges. We have been on three other river cruises and that is one of our favorite parts. I would recommend Viking but I would not recommend the Rhone River. Shore excursions were crowded and not real interesting most of the time. Exploring on our own where possible was much ...
Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Avalon is terrific!

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KCBDenver
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is the first review I've written on Cruise Critic but the 8th cruise I've taken on Avalon. I felt I needed to share just how professional, service oriented and wonderful the trips have been with Avalon. This most recent one we started in Cannes and ended in Paris with 6 friends on the Poetry II. From beginning to end the service was top notch and there could not be a better, more humorous ...
Sail Date: March 2015

Consistent, Entertaining and Quiet

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Irv458
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

March of 2015 was our 2nd Avalon cruise in 18 months and it is a pleasure to obtain consistent and excellent service. We thoroughly enjoyed the crew , the professional services and Cruise Director Danielle as we went North on the River from Arles to Dijon. The choices for optional tours and onboard events hits the mark for us. (cheese and local meats tasting, "French Life" Historian, etc).. We ...
Sail Date: March 2015

