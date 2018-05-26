  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Nice to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
68 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 68 Nice to Europe Cruise Reviews

Build quality

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tim78
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose Emerald quite a while ago having been on their river cruises. The style is very similar to the river operation in many ways. The ship on first impressions looked off white not gleaming. During the cruise some painting took place that gave a better appearance. Depending on taste there is a lot of grey on the ship. The lounge has some furniture that is not easy to arrange comfortably ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

It was good but not great!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ex-vogue model
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Spent three nights in Nice pre-cruise then experienced the smoothest embarkation ever. Out of the taxi, luggage whisked away, straight onto the ship where check in was in the Cabaret Lounge. Got our key cards, grabbed a glass of bubbly and went to sit in the Mosaic Café. Decided to have lunch in the Windows Café and it was lovely. Really liked that you were served in the buffet rather than ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Disappointing

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
silverpen
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

It was to be a luxury cruise with family members. Despite completing all pre boarding requirements it took over an hour. We were asked to show our passports four times. Poor organization! Food choices an d preparation outstanding. service tried hard but often inexperienced. Excursions few and poor. Nightly entertainment the worse I’ve seen. Disliked open seating. Never the same waiter or ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

My first Silversea cruise

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Rallard
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I Originally looked at the destination, followed by the ships proposed luxury level followed by the amenities primarily the possibilities for the restaurants. it was my wifes 55th birthday during the cruise and was planning to have somthing special with a special dinner among other things. WRT to the destination and ports my evaluation is 8.5/10 WRT to the luxury level ins suite my ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Better than i thought

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
laurieb1227
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

the sliver sea company did a great job for our cruise. the suite on deck 9 was very roomy.linens and towels were terrific. our butler could not have been nicer. whenever we asked for something the answer was always- no problem . we liked the food best in the main dining room. we didnt like la terraza-. the grill had a clever concept where you cook your meal on a sizzling platter- i was fun. la dam ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

We have been on over 30 cruises, this ranks very low

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Caspiegs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose it because we were celebrating our 50 wedding anniversary They paid no attention to this fact Our pre cruise hotel package was horrible, and we had no support from silverseas. The wine is free, but if you ask for any wine not on “their list”. Costs more. The ports were only fair, and we had to tender 3 out of 5 The entertainment was only fair. And the casino is the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Grand Suite 1

The Good and The Bad

Review for Le Ponant to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Selectaccom
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Good. The wait staff, front reception or any staff you met on deck exceptional! Rooms are very nice and clean and housekeeping excellent. I have travelled on a few River Cruises expecting a closet on a Small Ship. Not the case very nice. Shore excursions great. Our safety briefing was conducted by someone who did not have a great command of the English language. I left the session still ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Lovely service!

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - All

User Avatar
BATS
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary for Sensations of Southern France was perfectly executed. The pace of activities on the cruise was just as busy as you wanted to make it. The included tours of each docking city was a perfect introduction supported with ample supply of city maps and explanations of lots of options for further explorations on your own. The staff just could not have been more pleasant and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Great Small Ship Experience

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Trishmc170
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose the mini cruise to test out Azamara, and ideal for active elderly mother-in-law to see Balearics,Embarkation pretty good(except port assistant &computer said 93year old was not born yet) Windows self service very busy on arrival but staff quick to get drinks and food was tasty and plentiful. All staff on board brilliant,couldn't fault anyone. All facilities well maintained and ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Fantastic NICE-BILBAO luxury classical music cruise, outstanding food, service!

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

SHORT VERSION: I greatly enjoyed the outstanding food, service, and classical music on this luxury small ship cruise and plan to return soon. Details: I am an American who did this two-week luxury small ship cruise solo from Nice to Bilbao. I chose it primarily for the intimate classical music experience it offered with its Ocean Sun Festival. To compare, I have done various other mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Nice to Europe
Nice to Europe SeaDream I Cruise Reviews
Nice to Europe SeaDream I Cruise Reviews
Nice to Europe Silver Whisper Cruise Reviews
Nice to Europe Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Nice to Europe Star Breeze Cruise Reviews
Nice to Europe Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map