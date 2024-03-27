(March 27, 2024) -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises 2027 World Cruise comes with world-record prices.

Dubbed 'World of Splendor,' the 140-night voyage will be held for the first time aboard Seven Seas Splendor, one of the cruise line's Explorer-class ships.

Prices start at $182,998 for two guests for a Veranda Suite and rise all the way up to an eye-watering $1.7 million for two passengers (or $839,999 per passenger) for the Regent Suite, the highest-level accommodation on the ship.

The lavish 4,443-square-foot suite sits on the ship's 14th deck and features 270-degree views from its 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda. The suite also has an in-suite spa retreat with a personal sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi; original Picasso artworks adorning the walls, a custom Steinway Grand Maroque Piano by Dakota Jackson and a hand-crafted Hästens Vividus mattress worth over $200,000.

Aside from the in-room amenities, one of the perks that comes with booking the Regent Suite on the world cruise is having a personal car and driver in every port.

All world cruise passengers are entitled to a range of amenities, including first-class airfare, unlimited valet laundry, door-to-door luggage service and a commemorative gift. The ship will be carrying 13,000 pounds of lobster, 14,000 pounds of filet mignon, 3,600 pounds of smoked salmon, and 150 pounds of caviar, as well as 58,000 bottles of wine in 200 varieties -- including 14,000 bottles of champagne.

The World of Splendor world cruise is scheduled to depart from Miami on Jan. 11, 2027. The voyage will visit 71 ports of call in the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe, exploring 40 countries on six continents. Passengers will have more than 480 included shore excursions, as well as three exclusive shoreside events in Panama City; Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Malaga, Spain.

The voyage also features 14 overnight stays in ports like Papeete, Tahiti; Bali; Safaga, Egypt; Cairns, Australia; Malé, Maldives; and Aqaba, Jordan. The journey will come to an end in New York on June 1.

Cruisers also have the option of booking a slightly shorter, 126-night voyage from Miami to Rome (Civitavecchia). Prices for this option range $84,999 to $755,999 per passenger. Regent's 2027 World Cruise goes on sale on April 10, 2024.