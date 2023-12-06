(12:15pm EDT) – Windstar Cruises’ three original sailing yachts – Wind Star, Wind Spirit and Wind Surf – are scheduled to embark on a million-dollar redesign project.

The cruise line announced that the multi-year initiative is already underway. Wind Star completed the first phase of renovations which included updates to the ship’s lobby, lounge, pool deck, spa and fitness center.

The second phase will take place in 2026 and will consist of improvements to the ship’s stateroom and dining venues Amphora and Veranda.

Wind Spirit will undergo a full remodel in 2025, whereas Wind Surf’s renovations will be split into two phases – in 2024 and 2026. The updates will consist of new color palettes, new furniture and new equipment, among other updates.

According to the cruise line, the redesign of the Wind class ships takes inspiration from the sails, the sea and a desire to foster connections.

“This multi-year, multi- million-dollar initiative is all about providing guests with updated spaces that inspire relaxation, foster connection, and offer multifunctional needs of an intimate sized sailing yacht,” says Stijn Creupelandt, Windstar’s vice president of hotel operations and product development. “Spending time on our yachts is all about moments of connection, whether that be guest to guest or guest to crew, and we want to make sure our spaces reflect that desire.”

As part of the redesign project, all three ships will feature a curated collection of artwork through the cruise line’s partnership with Fountainhead Arts in Miami. The cabins will also sport new, larger televisions with curated content, movies and access to Windstar’s Wayfinder application. The ships will also have additional WiFi access points for Starlink internet.