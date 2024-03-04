(March 4, 2024) -- Windstar Cruises is planning a president's cruise so secretively than even cruise line president Christopher Prelog is in the dark about the itinerary.

The mystery voyage, set to depart and return from Athens on April 19, 2025, will take place onboard Windstar's 312-passenger ship Star Legend. More details about the 8-day trip, however, are being kept under wraps. In fact, passengers will only find out where the ship will dock 24 hours before arriving in each destination. Beyond these facts in will be revealed

“It’s going to be a lot of places—the majority of them, if not all of them—we haven’t been before,” said Prelog. "I’m looking forward to the anticipation of finding out where we’re going along with the guests on board.”

The mystery cruise will double as the company's annual President's Cruise, giving passengers the opportunity to meet Prelog and other leaders of the cruise line.

The executive said that the mystery cruise idea was inspired by Windstar's recent Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands sailing onboard the Star Breeze. The 11-day itinerary was interrupted by a tropical cyclone, forcing the onboard team to craft a new itinerary just two days into the sailing in order to avoid bad weather.

According to Prelog, the passengers responded positively to the sudden change in plans, which in turn lead the cruise line to lean into the mystery cruise concept for next year's president cruise.

“It’s sort of awakening the sense of adventure again, which is what travel should always do,” said Prelog. “It’s something different, something really interesting. It’s a cruise for guests who like adventure, and who don’t want to plan everything out.”