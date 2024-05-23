P&O Cruises Aurora is the oldest (built in 2000) and smallest (1,910 passengers) ship in the fleet – and it also the most popular, according to aggregated reviews from Cruise Critic and TripAdvisor.
How is that I hear you ask?
Well, there are a number reasons – including its size and age – which I take a look at in this piece after a three-night cruise to Bruges from Southampton on P&O Cruises Aurora.
At the Captain’s Drinks, P&O Cruises regulars – or more specifically, Aurora regulars, gathered nervously to hear the news they had been dreading – that the venerable vessel will be retired in five years.
All breathed a collective sigh of relief when the captain confirmed the ship has another seven years in it, which will take it to the grand old age for 31. (This is ancient for a modern passenger vessel.)
So why do P&O Cruises, who has launched two vast vessels in the past two years – the 5,000+ passenger Iona and Arvia – hold onto a ship that is less than half the size of these giant vessels?
The answer is simple: Aurora is the most-popular ship in the P&O Cruises’ fleet. According to the staff at the ship’s loyalty desk: “Passengers come to me, and they say: ‘I’d like to book a cruise.’ They book one, then they say, ‘What else have you got?’ and I’ve had people book five, even six cruises in one go.”
At one point, P&O Cruises was offering an inside cabin for £249 per person based on two sharing for three nights. The modern solos were on offer for £419, and a balcony cabin sold for £329pp.
This is extraordinary value in an era of insane prices (you’d be hard pressed to find a four-star hotel in the south of England for much less than £200 per night). Throw in the food, entertainment, cheaper-than-the-pub prices and the chance to visit another country, and you can see why people are attracted to this ship.
It’s also nice not to feel “nickel and dimed” at every opportunity; P&O Cruises includes gratuities, which is a huge plus for wallet-conscious Brits.
What really stood out for us in terms of value, was the speciality dining. Sindhu, the superb Indian restaurant, has starters from as little as £5 and no main over £11; The Glass House has starters from just £2.75 (less each if you order three), mains from £8 and desserts from £4.50. Same with the beer and wine, which was around £2 cheaper per glass than pub prices.
This is the other key reason why Aurora attracts so many repeat passengers: No itinerary is the same. From three-nighters to Bruges and Guernsey, a four-nighter to Rotterdam, 12- to 21-night cruises to Norway and the fjords, to 13 night-breaks to the Canary Islands and Portugal, and 24 nights to Canada (for just £1,804 pp) and the Caribbean – you’d be hard-pressed to find a repeated itinerary.
This also means that each cruise attracts a different clientele: The shorter cruises attract a younger guests and have more of a party atmosphere, whereas the longer cruises will skew older, due to the length, which in itself is a draw – you never know who you might meet onboard.
You expect a certain standard of food in a speciality restaurant, and so it proved with Sindhu, which was Michelin-star quality at pub prices.
But the real sign of good food across a ship is to do it at scale in the main dining rooms and in the buffet. And to do it consistently, well that takes some beating.
In three days, I had one duff dish – the prawn cocktail in the Medina Restaurant, which surprised me considering this is a classic. But this was an exception, everything else in the main dining rooms – sirloin steak, roast rib of beef, lemon sole, the puy lentil and ham soup, the pan-fried breast of chicken – were outstanding. But what really struck me was the quality of food at the buffet, in particular the breakfasts – English bacon, perfect poached eggs, juicy sausages and quality bread; and probably the best steak & ale pie (pictured above) I have ever tasted for lunch.
A happy crew equals happy guests, and this is no more true than on Aurora. From the moment we stepped onboard, we were met by smiles, helpfulness and what seemed like genuine pleasure to welcome us onboard.
And this continued throughout the cruise. It wasn’t just isolated incidents of great service, it was at every level, from my excellent steward Steeven, to the outstanding loyalty team, led by Deanna, to Sidney in Sindhu, who somehow manage to accommodate two more people to my table.
This service does not go unnoticed, and after a day or two I started to realise: This is a happy ship. There’s a great vibe onboard, and that passes onto the passengers who are made to feel like valued guests.
Crew are a well-oiled machine. They know what they are doing, they do it well, they like what they are doing – and the passengers can feel that positive vibe.
In an age of “cookie cutter” ships, Aurora is literally a one off, which is part of its appeal. Aurora was built as a bigger and better version of her predecessor, Oriana, its classic lines designed specifically to appeal to Brits. You’ll spot features which are more similar to a sleek liner, rather than one of today’s top-heavy cruise ships. For example, it has sleek lines and raked aft, which means it can pull in a top speed of 24 knots.
Inside, it’s a similar story – a full wraparound teak deck, wonderful fittings and quirky spots, such as a spiral staircase which seems to appear out of nowhere in a tiny foyer adjacent to Champion’s Bar.
There are also rooms such as the Uganda Room adjacent to the Crow’s Nest; Vanderbilt’s and the Library, which aren’t revenue spaces; they’re just areas where passengers can relax, play bridge or read a book. You’ll also find gorgeous models of other ships, including the SS Uganda and the Strathnaver, around the ship.
And, as you’d expect with a ship of this age, there are plaques from a multitude of ports which Aurora has visited over the years, which are a delight to read and daydream – the Maldives, Flam, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Quetzal, St Lucia, Melbourne. Aurora has certainly put in some miles.
We also loved the design in many of the bars and restaurants, but in particular Anderson’s, which was made out like the inside of an English stately home, all glass-fronted bookcases and comfy chairs.
Not everything is perfect – some of the spaces show wear and tear (rust spots on balconies and the hull); cabins lack many of the amenities you see on more modern ships, including few plug sockets and no USB/c sockets; and bathrooms are dated, many still with the dreaded clingy curtain in the shower stall.
But it doesn’t affect the feel and the vibe onboard; P&O Cruises Aurora is a classic ship (even though 2000 doesn’t seem that long ago) – with great passenger flows, outstanding service and great food, all wrapped up in an elegant and refined design.
I wouldn’t hesitate to get back onboard this fine vessel – ideally for a 12- or 14-night cruise.