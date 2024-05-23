P&O Cruises Aurora Has Loads of Character

Lido Pool on P&O Cruises Aurora (Photo: Adam Coulter)

In an age of “cookie cutter” ships, Aurora is literally a one off, which is part of its appeal. Aurora was built as a bigger and better version of her predecessor, Oriana, its classic lines designed specifically to appeal to Brits. You’ll spot features which are more similar to a sleek liner, rather than one of today’s top-heavy cruise ships. For example, it has sleek lines and raked aft, which means it can pull in a top speed of 24 knots.

Spiral staircase on P&O Cruises Aurora (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Inside, it’s a similar story – a full wraparound teak deck, wonderful fittings and quirky spots, such as a spiral staircase which seems to appear out of nowhere in a tiny foyer adjacent to Champion’s Bar.

Vanderbilt's is a quiet room set aside mainly for cards on P&O Cruises Aurora (Photo: Adam Coulter)

There are also rooms such as the Uganda Room adjacent to the Crow’s Nest; Vanderbilt’s and the Library, which aren’t revenue spaces; they’re just areas where passengers can relax, play bridge or read a book. You’ll also find gorgeous models of other ships, including the SS Uganda and the Strathnaver, around the ship.

Wall of Plaques on P&O Cruises Aurora (Photo: Adam Coulter)

And, as you’d expect with a ship of this age, there are plaques from a multitude of ports which Aurora has visited over the years, which are a delight to read and daydream – the Maldives, Flam, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Quetzal, St Lucia, Melbourne. Aurora has certainly put in some miles.

Anderson's Bar on P&O Cruises Aurora (Photo: Adam Coulter)

We also loved the design in many of the bars and restaurants, but in particular Anderson’s, which was made out like the inside of an English stately home, all glass-fronted bookcases and comfy chairs.