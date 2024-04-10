The Eclipse Itself was the Main Event

Eclipse viewing on Emerald Princess (Photo: Sara Macefield)

The so-called Solar Eclipse Viewing Event was scheduled from 9 a.m. to1 p.m., but passengers were already claiming their spots on deck from around 8.30 a.m.

However, there was enough room for everyone to be accommodated fairly easily and move from one deck to another.

Eclipse chasers on Emerald Princess (Photo: Sara Macefield)

There were groups of families and friends who settled in for the wait with some wearing eclipse-themed T-shirts and photography enthusiasts setting up bulky long-lens cameras.

Inside, Emerald Princess was like a ghost ship with barely anyone around, while outside everyone was slipping on their glasses as they regularly looked skywards.

Some passengers downloaded special solar eclipse apps to their phones and then held them up to get the first shots of the moon’s encroaching presence on the sun’s surface, while others (myself included) tried sticking the glasses in front of the cell phone camera lens to see if that would work as a rudimentary alternative. It didn’t – well at least not for me.

But looking up at the sun through the glasses was effective and every few minutes, the moon’s increasing presence could be seen as it crept across the sun’s surface.

Eclipse totality on Emerald Princess (Photo: Sara Macefield)

However, it took longer before any general effects we evident to the naked eye, such was the sun’s power. It was only about 20 minutes before totality that I noticed the sun’s rays were weakening and the temperature had slightly dropped.

This became more accentuated as the minutes ticked away. The light became flatter and colours gradually leached away and then, with just a tiny slither of sun still showing (even this was still not visible to the naked eye) the light started to fade.

In response, the excited crowd on the lido deck started howling like wolves and as the light fell further when the sun finally disappeared, there were cheers and shouts of exuberance.

As the sky abruptly darkened, it was like dusk and suddenly it was possible to see Venus, Jupiter and other planets twinkling like stars. As for the sun, the corona burned brightly around the moon and for just over four minutes we could look up and marvel without protection until the “diamond ring” appeared as the first dazzling rays broke through.

It was incredible to witness – a shared experience that brought everyone together.

Eclipse, as viewed from Emerald Princess (Photo: Sara Macefield)

For Dr Robert Hitt, Jr, director of the Chesapeake Planetarium, this was the 17th total solar eclipse he had witnessed, with 13 of those being from cruise ships including Cunard and Holland America Line.

“It’s a great way to witness something like this because the ships get you where you need to be and everyone is together,” he said. “Then you are with everyone afterwards on the cruise and the neat thing is that people get together and share their experiences.”

Rating this eclipse as “pretty close to a 10”, Dr Hitt praised the weather and the length of totality at nearly four-and-a-half minutes with clear views of the corona and diamond ring.

“It’s awesome,” he added. “A totally unique experience. You don’t just see an eclipse, you experience it. It’s in your soul.”