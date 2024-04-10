When a natural spectacle like a solar eclipse only occurs once every few years (or even longer), careful planning is vital because on the day, nature waits for no one and there’s just one chance to get it right.
Princess Cruises ships have encountered such celestial events before, but this was the first official eclipse theme cruise the line had organized, with two dedicated sailings: One on 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess and the other on the 3,080-passenger Emerald Princess.
Both ships were positioned within sight of each other off Mexico’s Pacific coast on April 8, making their passengers among the first to witness this phenomenon before it swept across the USA and Canada.
To mark the occasion, Princess put together a program of eclipse-related activities during the voyages to help build anticipation and satisfy guests’ curiosity. A spokeswoman confirmed there was rising interest in astro-tourism from customers, with Princess witnessing this for Northern Lights voyages in Alaska and Northern Europe.
Aside from the weather – which was beyond everyone’s control (though, thankfully, conditions were excellent) – the most important factor was pinpointing the optimum location that would ensure guests were in the best position to view this natural wonder.
Emerald Princess captain Steven Lewis admitted this had caused him sleepless nights in the run-up to Monday’s eclipse and he pointed out in a ship broadcast that the final position of the ship would be dependent on prevailing conditions.
“We want to keep the ship as steady as possible, which will mean putting the bow into the waves and possibly the wind,” he explained.
Two hours before totality, which was predicted to be just after 11 a.m., Emerald Princess dropped its speed and turned to port to minimize movement and hold steady – a “hovering” position it held until after the eclipse, aimed at helping guests who wanted to capture precise moments of the moon’s path across the sun with their cameras.
Another vital element was issuing everyone with special viewing glasses which were delivered to cabins during the day before, along with a letter explaining the format for the following morning.
It also contained a warning – repeated by Captain Lewis in his address – that it was imperative to wear such protection when looking directly at the sun as failure to do so could lead to severe eye damage.
On a practical level, the crew assessed which deck areas guests would want to use for viewing and looked to create as much space as possible.
As part of this approach, for viewers and for safety reasons, sun-loungers were not placed on deck in the usual way until after the eclipse had concluded to keep areas clear for passengers to gather.
To build on the experience for guests, Princess created a special program of activities and enrichment, led by two onboard speakers. One of these was Fred Cink, a retired army and naval aviator who is also an astronomy expert and works with the Association for Research in Astronomy (AURA).
As well as holding lectures about this natural phenomenon, he gave a live narration that was broadcast across the open decks as totality neared. To get guests in a celestial mood, he also led night-time stargazing sessions in the days leading up to the eclipse.
Other activities included trivia contests and various games that included sun versus moon challenges, eclipse golf, a lunar landing challenge and a moon toss – plus themed prizes.
There was even a Zodiac party, plus celestial-related movies and music – and accompanying all this were special eclipse-themed cookies and other treats, plus a special themed cocktail.
While the eclipse lasted just over four minutes, Princess extended this unforgettable experience by replaying it on both ships’ giant Movies Under the Stars screens and through the in-room TVs later in the day.
The so-called Solar Eclipse Viewing Event was scheduled from 9 a.m. to1 p.m., but passengers were already claiming their spots on deck from around 8.30 a.m.
However, there was enough room for everyone to be accommodated fairly easily and move from one deck to another.
There were groups of families and friends who settled in for the wait with some wearing eclipse-themed T-shirts and photography enthusiasts setting up bulky long-lens cameras.
Inside, Emerald Princess was like a ghost ship with barely anyone around, while outside everyone was slipping on their glasses as they regularly looked skywards.
Some passengers downloaded special solar eclipse apps to their phones and then held them up to get the first shots of the moon’s encroaching presence on the sun’s surface, while others (myself included) tried sticking the glasses in front of the cell phone camera lens to see if that would work as a rudimentary alternative. It didn’t – well at least not for me.
But looking up at the sun through the glasses was effective and every few minutes, the moon’s increasing presence could be seen as it crept across the sun’s surface.
However, it took longer before any general effects we evident to the naked eye, such was the sun’s power. It was only about 20 minutes before totality that I noticed the sun’s rays were weakening and the temperature had slightly dropped.
This became more accentuated as the minutes ticked away. The light became flatter and colours gradually leached away and then, with just a tiny slither of sun still showing (even this was still not visible to the naked eye) the light started to fade.
In response, the excited crowd on the lido deck started howling like wolves and as the light fell further when the sun finally disappeared, there were cheers and shouts of exuberance.
As the sky abruptly darkened, it was like dusk and suddenly it was possible to see Venus, Jupiter and other planets twinkling like stars. As for the sun, the corona burned brightly around the moon and for just over four minutes we could look up and marvel without protection until the “diamond ring” appeared as the first dazzling rays broke through.
It was incredible to witness – a shared experience that brought everyone together.
For Dr Robert Hitt, Jr, director of the Chesapeake Planetarium, this was the 17th total solar eclipse he had witnessed, with 13 of those being from cruise ships including Cunard and Holland America Line.
“It’s a great way to witness something like this because the ships get you where you need to be and everyone is together,” he said. “Then you are with everyone afterwards on the cruise and the neat thing is that people get together and share their experiences.”
Rating this eclipse as “pretty close to a 10”, Dr Hitt praised the weather and the length of totality at nearly four-and-a-half minutes with clear views of the corona and diamond ring.
“It’s awesome,” he added. “A totally unique experience. You don’t just see an eclipse, you experience it. It’s in your soul.”
The next total solar eclipse is in Europe on August 12, 2026, which will be mainly visible in Spain, a small area of Portugal, Russia, Greenland and Iceland.
Princess is creating a special itinerary for Sky Princess that will position the ship near Spain on the day of the eclipse. The sailing will go live for bookings at princess.com on May 23.