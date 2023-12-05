Virgin Voyages Founder Sir Richard Branson Scales New Heights

Sir Richard Branson on Sydney Harbour Bridge to greet Resilient Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)

Speaking about this historic occasion, Sir Richard Branson said: “Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, and we wanted to ensure our arrival was as spectacular as the Sydney Harbour itself.

“To stand at the summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and watch Resilient Lady come into Circular Quay was one of the most exciting moments since we founded the Virgin brand.”

Virgin Voyages CEO, Nirmal Saverimuttu said: “Australians love to go on holiday, and they’ve shown how much they love cruising. We’re excited to make our mark here in Australia with the newest ship in our fleet.

“We celebrate being different, and it’s why we decided to push the envelope and do things in a fresh and exciting way. Richard challenged us to create a cruise line he’d want to take his mates on, and we’ve succeeded.”