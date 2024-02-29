(February 29, 2024) -- It's a most unusual giveaway strategy: Virgin Voyages recently partnered with Delta Air Lines to give an entire flight of passengers a free cruise.

The direct flight from Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico was chosen in order to celebrate San Juan as Resilient Lady's homeport later this year.

Resilient Lady was named Best New Cruise Ship of 2023 by the editorial team at Cruise Critic.

Virgin's enigmatic founder, Sir Richard Branson, personally boarded the flight in Atlanta to bestow a free cruise for all those 18 and older (Virgin is an adults-only line, after all) to all Delta SkyMiles members.

Sir Richard Branson surprised passengers on a Delta flight with a free cruise (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

“The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region’s most beautiful destinations," Branson said.

"My excitement clearly couldn’t be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan.

"We’re grateful for our partners at Delta who joined in on the fun and have also been long-time venture partners of our airline, Virgin Atlantic. We look forward to showing everyone what it’s like to Set Sail the Virgin Way!”

Passengers on a Delta flight from Atlanta to San Juan were given free Virgin Voyages cruises (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

Delta Air Lines senior vice president and chief communications officer Tim Mapes hinted that the partnership with Virgin may not just be a one-off, either.

“When two award-winning brands come together, they create magic for their customers. Delta is thrilled to have partnered with Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages for this special surprise-and-delight for our SkyMiles Members on the flight,” said Mapes.

“This is one more way in which we’re adding value to the program and unlocking exclusive experiences for our Members. Stay tuned for more with Virgin Voyages.”

Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady arrives into Sydney Harbour (Image: Virgin Voyages)

While cruise giveaways are nothing new, the concept of gifting a flight full of passengers with a free cruise is fitting with Branson (and Virgin Voyages') unconventional style.

Resilient Lady will homeport in San Juan later this year, following the cancellation of its next Australia and New Zealand season due to conflicts in the Middle East that would have prevented the ship from transiting the Red Sea.

-- Aaron Saunders, Senior Editor, News and Features