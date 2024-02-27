(10:23 p.m. AEST) – Virgin Voyages has cancelled its 2024/2025 season in Australia, citing “potential escalations in the Red Sea”.
Its ship Down Under, Resilient Lady, will now complete its Mediterranean sailing season on October 20th, 2024, and head to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a new Caribbean season offering 7, 8, 10 and 11-night voyages visiting St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Colombia, and Dominica.
Virgin Voyages released the following statement:
“With the safety of our passengers and crew as our number one priority, Virgin Voyages recently shared a change of course for our early 2024 repositioning voyage from Australia to the Med.
“On the heels of these recent changes and based on the regional and government advice we have received, we remain very concerned about potential escalations in the Red Sea over the next 12 months.”
The line is currently reviewing Resilient Lady’s repositioning routes from Athens to San Juan.
Resilient Lady arrived in Sydney Harbour with much fanfare in December, led by founder Sir Richard Branson in a speedboat, who then scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge as the ship berthed below in the Ocean Passenger Terminal.
But a change of itineraries halfway through the season, coming late to market and a lack of a drinks package with drinks priced in US dollars, meant the line never sailed full, with many cabins given away to travel agents.
However, the line has left a return to Australian waters in 2025 a possibility:
“We are currently working through options to return to Australia and the Asia Pacific region once regional repositioning opportunities become more tenable. We will share updates on future itineraries across the fleet as soon as possible.”
The statement added that passengers with existing bookings will have the option to move onto these new sailings.
The statement concluded: “To say that we are disappointed to have come to this tough conclusion is an understatement.”