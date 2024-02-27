(10:23 p.m. AEST) – Virgin Voyages has cancelled its 2024/2025 season in Australia, citing “potential escalations in the Red Sea”.

Its ship Down Under, Resilient Lady, will now complete its Mediterranean sailing season on October 20th, 2024, and head to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a new Caribbean season offering 7, 8, 10 and 11-night voyages visiting St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Colombia, and Dominica.

Virgin Voyages released the following statement:

“With the safety of our passengers and crew as our number one priority, Virgin Voyages recently shared a change of course for our early 2024 repositioning voyage from Australia to the Med.

“On the heels of these recent changes and based on the regional and government advice we have received, we remain very concerned about potential escalations in the Red Sea over the next 12 months.”

The line is currently reviewing Resilient Lady’s repositioning routes from Athens to San Juan.