Virgin Voyages Announces Miami Hotel Close to Upcoming Cruise Terminal

(12:43 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages has announced that Virgin Hotels is coming to Miami, opening a new property close to the line’s intended Terminal V at PortMiami in 2023.

“It's official!" @VirginHotels is coming to Miami with a brand new location less than a mile from our future home, Terminal V, in PortMiami. So next time you plan a holiday to the 305, remember the #VirginFamily has you covered, Virgin Voyages tweeted.

Located in Miami’s Brickell District at 1040 S. Miami Avenue, the hotel will be 40 stories high, with construction slated to begin next year. The 250-room property will also feature 150 residential units, meeting and event space, a spa, rooftop pool, and Commons Club.

The newly-announced hotel is the latest in a line of enhancements planned for the Miami area that are aimed squarely at cruisers sailing aboard Virgin Voyages' first vessel, Scarlet Lady. The new Terminal V has been approved for the northwest corner of the port, and a potential direct rail link with the port to Virgin Trains’ MiamiCentral hub is under consideration.