Viking Mars: Why Scandi-Cool Design is the Secret to Viking’s Cruise Success

Viking Takes Scandinavian Pride Seriously

Viking isn't just a name for this cruise line. The ships fully embrace and embody the heritage of Nordic ancestors, and proudly celebrate Scandinavian culture. Beyond all the comfort and stylish flair, stepping on a Viking ship is an opportunity to learn about Scandinavian history and culture, from the distant Viking Age to the not-so-distant Golden Age of Hollywood.

The Lichen Garden in Viking Mars' Atrium is a nod to Nordic landscapes. (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The aforementioned Atrium, for example, features clever nods to ancient Viking longships. You can appreciate this on the ceiling pattern as well as the Viking Bar, both emulating the clinker building style in which hull planks overlap each other. Below the Atrium's main staircase, you'll find the multicolored lichen garden. This fascinating display made up of moss, lichen, slate and birch bark all laid out in knitting patterns emulates the landscape of the mountain plateaus near the Norwegian village of Finse.

Bunads, Norway's national costumes, are on display aboard Viking Mars. (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

On Deck 2, Atrium also hosts the small but comprehensive museum devoted to Viking history -- aptly called the Viking Heritage Museum. Faithful replicas of artifacts, jewelry, tools, weapons and clothes are displayed here, as well as informational timelines that delineate relevant events of the Viking Age. Slightly more contemporary but equally fascinating is the collection of authentic Norwegian Bunads, or folk clothing, displayed on Deck 3.

The Star Theater on Deck 2 also finds a way to link showbiz to Nordic culture. All over the seating areas, you'll find pillowcases with black-and-white photos of famous Scandinavian silver screen luminaries like Greta Garbo, Ingrid Bergman, Nils Asther or Liv Ullman.

Ingrid Bergman, Nils Asther and Greta Garbo are among the Scandinavian actors immortalized in Stars Theater (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Elsewhere on the ship, the four "trees" in the Wintergarden also borrow from Norse mythology by bearing a faint resemblance to runic depictions of Yggdrasil, the sacred tree that houses the Nine Worlds. In this space you can also find references to Odin and his two ravens Huginn and Muninn. According to Norse mythology, the ravens fly all over the world to bring back information to Odin. This legend is playfully referenced in Wintergarden by displaying the birds in far-flung destinations like Antarctica.

Odin and his ravens, Hugin and Munin, are prominently featured in Viking Mars' Wintergarden. (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Even the spaces on the ship that are transitional in nature -- like staircases and elevators -- find a way to pay homage to Norse history and traditions. The pièce de résistance is a detailed reproduction of scenes from the Bayeux Tapestry, an 11th-century embroidered cloth showcasing the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. Across eight decks, you can follow along the events that lead up to the Battle of Hastings and the death of Harold II, King of England. Why is it here? Because William the Conqueror, the Duke of Normandy that led the victorious battle, was a descendant of Vikings.

Even trolls make an appearance aboard Viking Mars (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

If you prefer to take the elevator, you'll see a playful nod to the trolls of Scandinavian lore. The mythological mischievous creatures are hidden between the trees of the birch bark wallpaper. What's more, they depict real people like Karine Hagen, Viking's Senior Vice President and daughter of Tor Hagen.

Even Manfredi's Italian restaurant on Deck 1 -- Viking Mars' least Nordic space -- refrains from straying too far from the Scandinavian style. Here you won't see traditional checkered tablecloths or over-the-top references to Mediterranean landscapes. The space instead exudes Viking's subdued elegance, with brown leather chairs, black and white floor tiles and dark Murano glass chandeliers.