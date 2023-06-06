Viking Cruises Debuts South America & Galapagos Land & Cruise Program

(3 a.m. ET) -- Viking Cruises has confirmed a series of Galapagos land and sea itineraries, debuting in December 2020, that will also feature Lima, Cuzco and Machu Picchu in Peru.

Viking will exclusively charter the 90-passenger Santa Cruz II, which is set to undergo a full renovation before sailings commence.

Itineraries include the 15-day "East Galapagos, Machu Picchu & Per"; the 15-day "West Galapagos, Machu Picchu & Peru" and 13-day "Wild Galapagos, Machu Picchu & Peru" sailings.

The line confirmed the news in a statement to Cruise Critic. "I can confirm that Viking is in the process of launching new voyages to South America and the Galapagos Islands. For now, we are rolling out these new itineraries to our loyal past guests – and their travel agents – for an exclusive booking period. We will be happy to share additional information about our new Galapagos voyages when they are announced and bookings open to the public on March 1, 2020."

This follows Viking’s recent announcement that the company will expand into expedition cruising in 2022 with two ships sailing in Antarctica, the Arctic and the Great Lakes in North America.

The two expedition vessels, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, will carry 378 passengers and debut in January 2022 and August 2022, respectively.

Viking Cruises is also expected to announce soon that it's expanding its river cruise brand to the Mississippi River in 2022, the first time that the line has expanded its popular product to the U.S. More details should be coming at an April 7 event in New Orleans.