(December 6, 2023) -- Viking will add 10 new river ships to its fleet by the end of 2026, the company announced this week.

All 10 of the Viking ships will sail on rivers in Europe, including the Rhine, Main, Danube and Seine. Five ships will debut in 2025, and another five in 2026. To kick off the start of construction, a keel-laying ceremony took place December 4 at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rockstock, Germany. A keel-laying ceremony is held when the first pieces of the ship are joined in the dock where the ship will be built.

All of Viking's signature Longships have been built at the same shipyard since they debuted in 2012.

Viking is the world's biggest cruise line sailing rivers, with more than 80 river ships in Europe, Asia, Africa and the U.S. In Europe, most of the river ships are virtually identical Longships, which carry 190 passengers and offer spaces like the Aquavit Terrace, which has indoor/outdoor dining, and an offset layout that allows more space for guest cabins.

“Ever since we started Viking 26 years ago, our mission has been to help our guests explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we build elegant, innovative ships,” Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, said. “We look forward to welcoming these new Longships to our European fleet and introducing The Viking Way of exploration to even more guests in the coming years.”

-- By Colleen McDaniel, Editor in Chief