(12:30am EDT) – Viking is set to double its presence in the Mekong River with the launch of a new vessel purposely built to sail the Southeast Asian waterway.

Currently under construction, Viking Tonle will debut in October 2025. The three-deck, 80-passenger ship will be identical to its sister ship Viking Saigon, which was launched in 2022.

The ship is named after the Khmer word for ‘fresh water.’ The name is also reminiscent of Tonlé Sap, a lake in northwest Cambodia that belongs to the Mekong River system and is Southeast Asia’s largest freshwater lake.

“The rich history and culture of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made the Mekong River a fascinating destination for our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With the addition of an identical sister ship in 2025, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the treasures of this fantastic region in the years to come.”