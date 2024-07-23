(July 23, 2024) -- Victory Cruise Lines announced Tuesday it has opened its inaugural 2025 season of cruises on the Great Lakes aboard Victory I and Victory II for booking.

The small ship cruise line was relaunched by industry veteran John Waggoner after acquiring the two ships earlier this year following the collapse of American Queen Voyages, its former parent company.

The revitalized Victory Cruise Lines will operate 36 sailings beginning in 2025 on the Great Lakes, with cruises sailing roundtrip Chicago, or between Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and Milwaukee.

“As long-time enthusiasts of maritime adventures, my wife Claudette and I are thrilled for the team to open reservations of the inaugural season and we prepare to sail these magnificent waters,” shares Victory Cruise Lines Chairman and Founder, John Waggoner.

“Our cruise experience will offer many special touches, including being the only cruise line to dock at Chicago’s Navy Pier, and most of all, our ships will be a home away from home exploring all five Great Lakes.”

To kick things off, Waggoner and wife Claudette will sail aboard the April 16, 2025 Reuinion Cruise from Portland (Maine) to Toronto. The 10-night cruise will sail along the eastern seaboard and the Canadian Maritimes before transiting the St. Lawrence Seaway. Also sailing will be longtime guest entertainers Phil Westbrook and Greg and Lindy Pendzick.

Victory notes it is the only cruise line to dock at Chicago's Navy Pier, while also offering 33 voyages that cover every one of the five Great Lakes.

Reservations for Victory Cruise Lines' inaugural 2025 season are now available for booking.

-- Aaron Saunders, Senior Editor, News and Features