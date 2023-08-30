A representative of Aurora Expeditions said that the company would announce the new plans for Vantage Explorations in the coming months, referring to the product as a new "Vantage style" offering. It is expected that Vantage Explorations will feature ocean, river and land-based itineraries.

Headquartered in Boston, Vantage offered small ship ocean cruises in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Alaska, South America, Asia and the Middle East; expedition cruises in Antarctica, the Arctic and South America; as well as land excursions in North America, South America, Asia and the South Pacific The company also offered river cruises in Europe and Egypt.

Vantage had chartered two expedition ships -- Ocean Explorer and Ocean Odyssey -- as well as river vessels River Splendor and River Venture.

The Aurora Expeditions subsidiary agreed to take on obligations to unsecured creditors including clients who had paid for but not received travel services, offering a credit to be used on future travel with Pacific Travel Partners. The company, however, did not acquire the Vantage Deluxe Travel'a business nor did it agree to employ former management.

The Company has agreed to apply these credits to future travel and will allow customers to use their credits to pay for up to 50% of an Aurora Expeditions' voyage based on current published brochure price. Although no further details are currently available, Vantage Explorations said it will communicate the full terms and conditions associated with the passenger credits to passengers as soon as possible. The company also said customer service agents will be set up to assist passengers with inquiries.

Vantage Deluxe World Travel's Chapter 11 filing -- submitted on June 29th in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts -- revealed that Vantage's accounts payable debts had increased to approximately $28 million. Additionally, related court-filed documents indicate that claims by existing customers who have made payments for future trips are estimated at about $80.3 million.

