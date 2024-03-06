(March 6, 2024) – The wait for Royal Caribbean’s upcoming Oasis-class ship, Utopia of the Seas, just got shorter. Three days shorter, to be exact.

In a letter addressed to passengers who booked the ship’s original inaugural sailing on July 22, 2024, the cruise line shared that the 6,700-passenger ship will arrive in Port Canaveral earlier than anticipated.

This revelation prompted Royal Caribbean to add one 3-night cruise ahead of the July 22 sailing. The weekend cruise will depart on July 19, 2024 on a Bahamas and Perfect Day itinerary, with stops at Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay. The cruise line officially opened up bookings for this sailing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The 4-day sailing scheduled for July 22 remains unchanged.

Once it arrives this summer, Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis Class ship. The vessel will be the first in its class powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), and the second overall in the fleet, following the recently-launched Icon of the Seas.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, Utopia of the Seas will be homeported in Port Canaveral, from where it will exclusively embark on 3- and 4-day itineraries to the Bahamas.

The ship is set to introduce new venues, including Royal Railway, a new immersive and multisensory dining experience that will emulate virtual train rides throughout the world.

Earlier this year, a seventh Oasis-class ship was announced, set to debut in 2028. Additionally, Royal Caribbean will launch Star of the Seas, sister ship to Icon of the Seas, in 2025. A third Icon-class ship is also in the works.