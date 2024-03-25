Carnival Freedom has canceled several upcoming sailings because of a fire in its funnel, the second in the last two years.

The fire in the 3,754-passenger ship took place in the port (left) side of the exhaust funnel on Saturday while the vessel was on a cruise to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The ship was 20 miles off Eleuthera Island, heading to Freeport, after a canceled call to Princess Cay due to weather. No crew or guests were injured.

Photo of Carnival Freedom after funnel fire from Port Canaveral camera (Photo: Essiesmom)

“While we continue to investigate eyewitness reports of a lightning strike, our technical team completed an assessment while the ship was in Freeport.” the line reported in a note to passengers posted on Cruise Critic. “Regrettably, the damage is more than we first thought and will require an immediate repair to stabilize the funnel and that necessitates the cancellation of your cruise.”

The fire also impacted the March 25 and March 30 cruises from Port Canaveral, line brand ambassador John Heald said on his Facebook page. All guests were given a full refund and a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

Guests onboard the sailing with the fire also received a full refund of their fare, including pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions and FunShop purchases.