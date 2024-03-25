Carnival Freedom has canceled several upcoming sailings because of a fire in its funnel, the second in the last two years.
The fire in the 3,754-passenger ship took place in the port (left) side of the exhaust funnel on Saturday while the vessel was on a cruise to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The ship was 20 miles off Eleuthera Island, heading to Freeport, after a canceled call to Princess Cay due to weather. No crew or guests were injured.
“While we continue to investigate eyewitness reports of a lightning strike, our technical team completed an assessment while the ship was in Freeport.” the line reported in a note to passengers posted on Cruise Critic. “Regrettably, the damage is more than we first thought and will require an immediate repair to stabilize the funnel and that necessitates the cancellation of your cruise.”
The fire also impacted the March 25 and March 30 cruises from Port Canaveral, line brand ambassador John Heald said on his Facebook page. All guests were given a full refund and a 100% Future Cruise Credit.
Guests onboard the sailing with the fire also received a full refund of their fare, including pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions and FunShop purchases.
This isn’t the first time that Carnival Freedom’s funnel had a fire.
The funnel also caught on fire in May 2022 while the ship was docked in Grand Turk. At the time, passengers were transferred to Carnival Conquest.
Replacing a funnel doesn’t happen overnight.
In the previous occurrence, Carnival Freedom didn’t get its signature whale tail back until October 2023, with the ship sailing without in the 17 months between the fire and its drydock at Cadiz, Spain. The ship also underwent a refurb at the same time.
Cruise Critic members were on Freedom during the sailing and posted live during the incident.
“A bunch smoke and fire obviously, but we just got word the fire is out and now they’re just working on debris on the 10th deck,” Ajd7dc reported. “Nobody in their rooms, everyone gambling and drinking, lol.”
“Hope they saved the mold” (for a replacement funnel), mz-s said.