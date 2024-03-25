You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Freedom sailing into Port Canaveral after fire in the funnel (Photo: Knights on the Beach)
Carnival Freedom sailing into Port Canaveral after fire in the funnel (Photo: Knights on the Beach)

Upcoming Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship Sailings Affected by Funnel Fire, Again

Carnival Freedom sailing into Port Canaveral after fire in the funnel (Photo: Knights on the Beach)
Carnival Freedom sailing into Port Canaveral after fire in the funnel (Photo: Knights on the Beach)
Executive Editor, U.S.
Chris Gray Faust
Last updated
Mar 25, 2024
Read time
2 min read

Carnival Freedom has canceled several upcoming sailings because of a fire in its funnel, the second in the last two years.

The fire in the 3,754-passenger ship took place in the port (left) side of the exhaust funnel on Saturday while the vessel was on a cruise to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The ship was 20 miles off Eleuthera Island, heading to Freeport, after a canceled call to Princess Cay due to weather. No crew or guests were injured.

Photo of Carnival Freedom after funnel fire from Port Canaveral camera (Photo: Essiesmom)
Photo of Carnival Freedom after funnel fire from Port Canaveral camera (Photo: Essiesmom)

“While we continue to investigate eyewitness reports of a lightning strike, our technical team completed an assessment while the ship was in Freeport.” the line reported in a note to passengers posted on Cruise Critic. “Regrettably, the damage is more than we first thought and will require an immediate repair to stabilize the funnel and that necessitates the cancellation of your cruise.”

The fire also impacted the March 25 and March 30 cruises from Port Canaveral, line brand ambassador John Heald said on his Facebook page. All guests were given a full refund and a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

Guests onboard the sailing with the fire also received a full refund of their fare, including pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions and FunShop purchases.

Photo of Carnival Freedom after funnel fire from Port Canaveral camera (Photo: Essiesmom)
Photo of Carnival Freedom after funnel fire from Port Canaveral camera (Photo: Essiesmom)

Second Funnel Fire for Carnival Freedom in Two Years

This isn’t the first time that Carnival Freedom’s funnel had a fire.

Carnival Freedom funnel fire in May 2022 (Photo: CarnivalShips480)
Carnival Freedom funnel fire in May 2022 (Photo: CarnivalShips480)

The funnel also caught on fire in May 2022 while the ship was docked in Grand Turk. At the time, passengers were transferred to Carnival Conquest.

Replacing a funnel doesn’t happen overnight.

Carnival Freedom sailing with makeshift funnel after fire (Photo: CarnivalShips480)
Carnival Freedom sailing with makeshift funnel after fire (Photo: CarnivalShips480)

In the previous occurrence, Carnival Freedom didn’t get its signature whale tail back until October 2023, with the ship sailing without in the 17 months between the fire and its drydock at Cadiz, Spain. The ship also underwent a refurb at the same time.

Cruise Critic members were on Freedom during the sailing and posted live during the incident.

“A bunch smoke and fire obviously, but we just got word the fire is out and now they’re just working on debris on the 10th deck,” Ajd7dc reported. “Nobody in their rooms, everyone gambling and drinking, lol.”

“Hope they saved the mold” (for a replacement funnel), mz-s said.

Publish date March 25, 2024
How was this article?
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.