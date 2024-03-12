(March 12, 2024) -- Uniworld Boutique River Cruises turns 50 in 2026, and the gift to celebrate its Golden Jubilee will be a brand new river ship: the S.S. Emilie.

The new ship draws inspiration from famous Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and is named after the artist's muse and life partner, Emilie Flöge.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a brand-new ship to our fleet in 2026,” says Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “This outstanding new vessel reaffirms our dedication to providing the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers.”

S.S. Emilie will be based in Europe and will follow the launch of S.S. Victoria, debuting on the Rhine and Moselle rivers in 2024; and S.S. Elisabeth, set to arrive in 2025 and sail the Rhine.

The cruise line has added five more ships to its fleet since 2020: the Mekong Jewel on the Mekong in Vietnam and Cambodia; Aria Amazon on Peru's Marañon and Ucayali rivers; the S.S. São Gabriel on Portugal's Douro River; S.S. La Venezia on the Venetian Lagoon; and S.S. Sphinx on the Nile in Egypt. When it debuts in 2026, S.S. Emilie will become the 19th ship in the river cruise line's fleet.