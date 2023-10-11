(11:45 a.m. EDT) – Uniworld Boutique River Cruises made a surprise announcement Wednesday, revealing it has picked up two former luxury river cruise ships that previously sailed for Crystal River Cruises when that line was in operation.

Uniworld acquired the former Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler from Riverside Luxury Cruises, which had purchased the vessels following the collapse of Crystal River Cruises in 2022. It will rename both vessels as two of its Super Ship fleet, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth.

Both ships are under a three-year charter agreement that will see Uniworld operate the vessels with Uniworld staff, along with all of the luxury river cruise operator’s long-standing hallmark touches and amenities.

“We’re thrilled to add two stunning new ships to the Uniworld fleet, beginning with the S.S. Victoria on the beloved Rhine, fulfilling our promise to maintain the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld.

“The S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth are unique vessels that we know our guests will love, featuring a modern design, some of the largest suites on the rivers, and an ambiance that exudes contemporary luxury.”