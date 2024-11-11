TUI River Cruises Debuts First Ship on the Nile as TUI Al Horeya Makes Maiden Voyage in Luxor

(9:40 a.m. GMT) — TUI River Cruises has marked the start of its inaugural Nile season with a ship blessing ceremony onboard the 141-passenger TUI Al Horeya in Luxor, Egypt.

Al Horeya — which means “freedom” in Arabic — is the first TUI River Cruises ship to be based in the country, offering seven-night “Legends of the Nile” voyages. The round-trip sailings from Luxor will call at Edfu, Kom Ombo and Aswan.

The ship’s blessing ceremony included a traditional ‘Prayer to Hapi’, the god of the Nile River, to wish the ship safe and prosperous voyages. Passengers, including travel trade and members of the media, made a wish using biodegradable candles, which were then placed into the river before the ship continued to Luxor Temple.

Celebrations on TUI Al Horeya Included Whirling Dervishes

Celebrations included traditional Egyptian entertainment of a live sand artist and whirling dervishes (a folkloric dance involving acrobatics and spinning), with a gala dinner and entertainment from TUI River Cruises’ team.

Katy Berzins, Head of TUI River Cruises at TUI River Cruises, said:: “The official first voyage of the TUI Al Horeya is a massive milestone for TUI River Cruises being the first ship to sail outside of European waters.

“Since going on sale, we have sold 80% of our winter Nile programme, and new bookings are continuing to come in week-by-week - we can’t wait to greet these passengers onboard for this season’s sailings.”

Al Horeya features 72 cabins, including single cabins and suites, a swimming pool, Lazeeza, the main restaurant and a Top Deck alfresco evening restaurant, Felucca. Two Egyptologists are also onboard each sailing to give talks and lead excursions.