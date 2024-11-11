TUI River Cruises Debuts First Ship on the Nile as TUI Al Horeya Makes Maiden Voyage in Luxor

(9:40 a.m. GMT) — TUI River Cruises has marked the start of its inaugural Nile season with a ship blessing ceremony onboard the 141-passenger TUI Al Horeya in Luxor, Egypt.
Al Horeya — which means “freedom” in Arabic — is the first TUI River Cruises ship to be based in the country, offering seven-night “Legends of the Nile” voyages. The round-trip sailings from Luxor will call at Edfu, Kom Ombo and Aswan.
The ship’s blessing ceremony included a traditional ‘Prayer to Hapi’, the god of the Nile River, to wish the ship safe and prosperous voyages. Passengers, including travel trade and members of the media, made a wish using biodegradable candles, which were then placed into the river before the ship continued to Luxor Temple.
Celebrations included traditional Egyptian entertainment of a live sand artist and whirling dervishes (a folkloric dance involving acrobatics and spinning), with a gala dinner and entertainment from TUI River Cruises’ team.
Katy Berzins, Head of TUI River Cruises at TUI River Cruises, said:: “The official first voyage of the TUI Al Horeya is a massive milestone for TUI River Cruises being the first ship to sail outside of European waters.
“Since going on sale, we have sold 80% of our winter Nile programme, and new bookings are continuing to come in week-by-week - we can’t wait to greet these passengers onboard for this season’s sailings.”
Al Horeya features 72 cabins, including single cabins and suites, a swimming pool, Lazeeza, the main restaurant and a Top Deck alfresco evening restaurant, Felucca. Two Egyptologists are also onboard each sailing to give talks and lead excursions.
TUI Ria (Photo: TUI River Cruises)
TUI River Cruises has confirmed the launch of its largest river ship to date, TUI Ria, in summer 2026.
The 190-passenger ship will set sail down two rivers: the Rhine and Moselle from Amsterdam, Basel and Frankfurt, offering six, seven, eight and nine-night sailings.
TUI Ria will be the latest ship to join the TUI River Cruises fleet and fourth to ply the European rivers, joining the three other adult only ships: TUI Isla, TUI Maya and TUI Skyla.
Katy Berzins, Head of TUI River Cruises, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our fleet with the addition of the latest ship to sail the European waterways. This marks another significant step in the growth of TUI River Cruises, following our second newly refurbished ship announcement in just one month.
"TUI Ria will provide more customers than ever the opportunity to explore Europe’s stunning rivers, offering new routes and alternatives, all with convenient access from UK regional airports”
The new ship will offer new flight routes from Newcastle Airport to Frankfurt and Bristol Airport to Amsterdam.
TUI Ria Pool (Photo: TUI River Cruises)
The ship will be the first TUI River Cruise ship in Europe to include a pool during the day, while in the evening the pool floor rises and drains the water, transforming the space into a secondary dining venue and entertainment area.
The pool has a retractable roof, offering year-round, weatherproof enjoyment – another first for the fleet.
TUI Ria Sun Deck (Photo: TUI River Cruises)
The ship will also have a sauna, sun loungers, a putting green and a shuffleboard on the upper deck.
TUI Ria Lounge (Photo: TUI River Cruises)
TUI Ria will have modern and spacious interiors with a choice of restaurants, lounges and entertainment spaces.
TUI Ria French Balcony Cabin (Photo: TUI River Cruises)
The 190 passengers will be accommodated across 96 cabins including standard French balcony cabins and superior cabins, housing more customers than ever before to sail through the European waterways on the river cruise line.
The two new direct flights will fly on selected dates and itineraries. Flights from Bristol Airport to Amsterdam will operate on the 4th May, 1st June and 28th September 2026. The second new route will be from Newcastle Airport to Frankfurt and will operate on the 4th,11th and 25th April 2026.