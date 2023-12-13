(1 p.m. GMT) -- TUI River Cruises has revealed a new-build river ship, TUI Alma, will join the fleet in spring 2025, sailing Portugal's Douro River.

Homeporting in Porto, the 123-passenger TUI Alma, meaning "soul" in Portuguese, is being purpose-built for the Douro and will feature four decks and 62 passenger cabins, including six balcony cabins and two suites.

TUI River Cruises' Managing Director, Specialist Business, Chris Logan said: "This is a huge moment for TUI River Cruises and a defining moment in our journey. Given we only launched back in 2021 it's a testament to the response of our customers that we're able to deliver a newbuild ship. We're so excited to create something amazing for our guests."

Head of River Cruises Katy Berzins added: "We're so excited that TUI River Cruises are expanding. We've gone from the European waterways of the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle to our recently announced sailings on the Nile and now we get to offer our customers the chance to experience the Douro. Coupled with the option of TUI Flying means that we can truly own the end-to-end Customer Experience."

The ship will feature a shallow pool with seating areas, sun loungers, a bar and food service on the sun deck. Inside, there will be a main restaurant serving breakfast through to dinner and a Portuguese-inspired alfresco a la carte restaurant.