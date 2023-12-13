(1 p.m. GMT) -- TUI River Cruises has revealed a new-build river ship, TUI Alma, will join the fleet in spring 2025, sailing Portugal's Douro River.
Homeporting in Porto, the 123-passenger TUI Alma, meaning "soul" in Portuguese, is being purpose-built for the Douro and will feature four decks and 62 passenger cabins, including six balcony cabins and two suites.
TUI River Cruises' Managing Director, Specialist Business, Chris Logan said: "This is a huge moment for TUI River Cruises and a defining moment in our journey. Given we only launched back in 2021 it's a testament to the response of our customers that we're able to deliver a newbuild ship. We're so excited to create something amazing for our guests."
Head of River Cruises Katy Berzins added: "We're so excited that TUI River Cruises are expanding. We've gone from the European waterways of the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle to our recently announced sailings on the Nile and now we get to offer our customers the chance to experience the Douro. Coupled with the option of TUI Flying means that we can truly own the end-to-end Customer Experience."
The ship will feature a shallow pool with seating areas, sun loungers, a bar and food service on the sun deck. Inside, there will be a main restaurant serving breakfast through to dinner and a Portuguese-inspired alfresco a la carte restaurant.
Itineraries for TUI Alma will go on sale December 14, 2023, with voyages taking in Entre-os-Rios, Peso de Regua, Vega de Terron and Barca d’Alva on return Porto itineraries.
The line, which launched in 2021, currently operates three ships in Europe, TUI Isla, TUI Maya and TUI Skyla, with TUI Al Horeya launching on the Nile in winter 2024.
The full summer 2025 programme, also launching tomorrow (Dec. 14), includes 21 itineraries across 12 countries, including three new itineraries for the Rhine and Danube.