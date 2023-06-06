(1:30 p.m. EDT) -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced plans to expand its fleet, placing an order with French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique for two more ultra-luxury, all-inclusive superyachts, with an option for additional vessels.

Ilma and Luminara, slated to debut in 2024 and 2025, respectively, will join the line’s first cruise ship, Evrima, which will finally debut in August 2022 following a series of setbacks and delays.

The new ships will be bigger than Evrima, with 228 all-terrace suites (compared with Evrima’s 149), including two brand-new, upper suite categories measuring up to 1,076-square-feet.

Ilma and Luminara will feature five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, an expanded marina with the addition of a new mezzanine feature, a Ritz-Carlton Spa, and a space for Ritz Kids programming.

The onboard experience is set to mirror the high levels of service synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton brand, providing almost one to one passenger to crew ratio.

In a statement released today, Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, said: “We are thrilled to work with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the development of our second and third superyachts, Ilma and Luminara.

"They are a like-minded organization that is committed to excellence and a custom quality process and program that will help execute our vision as we thoughtfully expand our portfolio."

"The addition of Ilma and Luminara represent significant growth for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and we look forward to collaborating with management and Chantiers de l'Atlantique on the creation of these world class vessels," said Tim Grisius, Global Officer for Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Development, and Real Estate, Marriott International.

New Ritz-Carlton Yachts Have High-End Design, Sustainable Measures

Both ships will be designed by London-based architect and design firm, AD Associates, and award-winning lighting designer, DPA, while Finland-based yacht stylist, Aivan, has created the exterior design of the new ships.

Both ships will be fitted with four dual-fuel engines, utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as their main fuel source. Ilma and Luminara will also include advanced water treatment systems, an efficient heat recovery loop and LED lighting.

Reservations for the 2024 season will open this fall, with itineraries ranging from seven to 10 nights in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.