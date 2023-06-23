(1:50 p.m. EDT) -- Sailing (literally) where no other ship can go, Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot is an ice-crushing machine. Named for famed French polar explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot, the vessel is equipped with an ice-strengthened hull and super-powerful azipod propellers that spin effortlessly through thick stretches of sea ice, whirling through all that super-hard blue-and-white frozen stuff like a blender through a bunch of bananas, the French-flagged expedition ship was specifically created for the world’s most extreme regions.

“When we built it, we wanted a ship capable of going to the North Pole with about 200 guests,” said Captain Etienne Garcia on a recent trip. “And Le Commandant Charcot was born.”

Exploring the pack ice off Eastern Greenland (Photo: Tim Johnson)

I’ve just disembarked Ponant’s flagship vessel that was first launched in 2021. Mine was an epic Arctic voyage from Reykjavik, Iceland to the remote reaches of eastern Greenland, and while I didn’t go all the way to the top—to 90 degrees of Northern latitude—my trip on Le Commandant Charcot sliced through the ice to visit some of the more remote parts of the Arctic that other ships just can't sail to.

The only luxury icebreaker in the world, Le Commandant Charcot is also the sole passenger ship with a PC2 polar ice rating, meaning it can take a relaxed stroll through vast frozen stretches that most expedition ships wouldn't even consider tackling.

After exploring the remoteness of Arctic Greenland with Ponant recently, these are five reasons why Le Commandant Charcot is perhaps the ultimate ship to sail the Arctic regions.