The most wonderful time of the year is finally here for cruise bargain hunters.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 deals are making waves, with cheap cruises and enticing bargains galore. Whether you have your heart set on cabin upgrades, free shore excursions, rock bottom fares or all sorts of onboard goodies, Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals are your best bet to snag an irresistible bargain.
As with all holiday sales, the flurry of cruise deals can be overwhelming. But fear not: Cruise Critic’s mission is to round up the best cruise bargains, so you don't have to. Bookmark this space to track Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 cruise deals that are best for you. We will continuously update the information below as cruise lines announce their sales.
Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's deals tool to stay on top of all cruise deals, from last-minute getaways to luxury voyages and everything in between.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: Celebrity Cruises’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal offers cruisers the opportunity to save 75% off a second passenger, as well as up to $300 on onboard credit, depending on the book cabin category.
Eligible Celebrity Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal from Celebrity Cruises is applicable to nearly all itineraries through April 30, 2026, including sailings on the line’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, scheduled to debut in December 2023.
Good to Know: Celebrity’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is applicable for new salilings only. Offer runs from Nov. 10 to Dec. 5.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: HX's (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal can bring deep savings on bucket list expedition destinations. When booking a cruise with HX from Nov. 1 to 30, passengers can save up to 50% off fares.
Eligible Hurtigruten Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal from HX includes select expedition itineraries to Galapagos, Antarctica and West Africa that sail between Nov. 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
Good to Know: The deepest savings (up to 50% off) can be found on Galapagos and West Africa itineraries, while Antarctica sailings can fetch savings of up to 30%. The offer is combinable with HX's 1893 Ambassador loyalty program and applies only to new bookings.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: With Margaritaville at Sea’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal, travelers can book a cruise for two for as low as $89. Additionally, the deal includes up to 30% off specialty dining, beverage packages, shore excursions and signature packages.
Eligible Margaritaville at Sea Cruises: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is applicable to Margaritaville at Sea’s 2-night cruises sailing through July 30, 2024 aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.
Good to Know: Margaritaville at Sea’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal includes one interior stateroom with dual occupancy, but cruisers have the option to upgrade to an Ocean View stateroom for a standard upcharge.