(October 29, 2024) -- Luxury river cruise line Tauck has revealed plans for two new vessels which are slated to join the fleet in 2026 and sail in France.

The pair of yet-to-be-named ships will respectively accommodate a maximum of 130 and 124 passengers on all-inclusive sailings. They will be constructed next year at shipyards in Serbia and the Netherlands and, when launched, increase Tauck's river fleet to a total of 13 vessels.

The news comes as the upscale tour company -- which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025 -- concludes a record year with its European river cruises, including double-digit growth (percentage-wise) over last year's passenger levels.

New Ships to Sail on Rhone and Seine

Tauck river ship (Photo: Tauck)

The first new vessel, with 68 cabins, will sail on the Rhone and the slightly smaller sister ship, with 62 cabins, will offer cruises on the Seine. Tauck says the 180-square-foot entry level category 1 cabins, situated on the lower deck on both ships, will be 20 percent larger than the industry average. In keeping the line's tradition of welcoming solo travelers, these accommodations will have the single supplement waived on every sailing.

Tauck CEO Dan Mahar said that by intentionally catering to fewer guests the line was able to offer roomier cabins, with 80 percent of accommodations on the two newbuilds being 225 square feet or larger. He said this compares with some other lines catering to 46 percent more passengers in ships that are the same size.

He said: "With our two new riverboats, we'll continue to prioritize our guests' comfort and the quality of their onboard experience, rather than following the industry norm of maximizing revenue by maximizing passenger capacity."

While further details of the ships have yet to be announced, Mahar said there would be some reimagined public spaces.

"We've been listening carefully to what our guests have been saying, and to feedback from the Tauck Cruise Directors and Tauck Director guides who work aboard our riverboats, and we're reimagining our public spaces with some fresh and fun innovations," he added. "We have some wonderful enhancements in the works, and we're looking forward to revealing more of our plans in the coming months."

--Jeannine Williamson, contributor