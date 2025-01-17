Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' flagship Bolette is the next ship to appear in Channel 5's "Susan Calman’s Cruise of a Lifetime", in an episode airing at 8 p.m. on January 17.

Setting sail from Liverpool to the Norwegian fjords on a seven-night adventure, viewers will get to see what it's like to sail with this popular British cruise line, as Calman visits the ports of Olden, Ålesund, Åndalsnes and Geiranger.

Calman will be seen enjoying scenic sailing in the Geirangerfjord, passing the world-famous Seven Sisters waterfall.

Onboard, the comedian and TV presenter will go on a behind-the-scenes tour, get dressed up for formal night and indulge some spa time.

Samantha Stimpson, CEO at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are all incredibly excited to see our flagship Bolette make her Channel 5 debut later this month. It was a pleasure to welcome Susan aboard our fleet for the first time, and I’d like to thank her for the time she spent with our guests and our crew.

“As a business, our heritage stems from Norway, and we are well known for our sailings to this beautiful part of the world. Our fleet really comes into its own in the heart of the fjordlands thanks to the smaller size of our ships, which allow us to reach the depths of the fjords that aren’t accessible to larger vessels."

Next Two Episodes to Feature Luxury Yacht Emerald Sakara

Located on Deck 7, the Sky Bar and jacuzzi on Emerald Sakara are popular hangout spots (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Emerald Cruises' Emerald Sakara is set to star in the following two episodes "Susan Calman’s Cruise of a Lifetime", airing on Channel 5 at 8 p.m. on January 24 and 31.

Viewers will see Calman sail aboard the luxury yacht from Marigot, Saint Martin to Anguilla as part of the eight-day Leeward Islands voyage. Highlights include visits to Katouche Bay, Virgin Gorda and Jost van Dyke — as well as a glimpse of the high-life on Emerald Sakura, which features an infinity-style Aqua Pool on the top deck, a Marina Platform designed for easy access to water sport activities in the ocean and a Wellness Centre.

Nichola Absalom, managing director, sales & marketing, Scenic Group UK, said: "Ahead of our biggest ever Caribbean season, we are thrilled to have Susan on board experiencing our luxury yacht.

"Susan’s reflections during the first episode highlight the joy of discovery, connection with nature and camaraderie with fellow travellers and we can’t wait for viewers to see Emerald Sakara on their screens on 24th and 31st January 2025."