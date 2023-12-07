Here comes the Sun ... Princess. The newest ship from Princess Cruises and the first of the line’s Sphere-class vessels will set sail in February 2024 with a bunch of superlatives, including the most passengers (4,300), the largest (175,500 tons) and the first to have LNG power.

Still, those involved in its creation, including Princess President John Padgett, are quick to call Sun Princess an evolution, and not a revolution, even as he describes it as an “apex expression of Princess.”

“We’re not taking anything away,” he said on Zoom to an international group of journalists visiting the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where Sun Princess is being built. “People everywhere will see this is a Princess ship.”

Indeed, even through the dangling wires and noise of construction, it was easy to see where Sun Princess breaks new ground for the line, while still keeping the vibe that its passengers love. (Much more so than when Cruise Critic visited the ship back in March 2023). Although some elements of the ship have been seen on sister brands – the Cabana ship-within-a-ship complex is heavily influenced by the Havana cabanas on Carnival, while the glass Dome is drawn from P&O Cruises’ ships Iona and Ariva – Sun Princess has been built “from the ground up,” as its chief mastermind Richard Parker told us.

“We started with a blank piece of paper,” said Parker, who has the title Director of Newbuild Guest Experience & Product Development. He stressed that the ship is different from Carnival’s Excel-class – those vessels include Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee, which will debut this month – even though they are a similar size; Sun Princess has 1,000 fewer passengers.

Pool deck on Sun Princess (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Feedback from guests informed many of the design decisions, Parker said. Among the wish list items: More outdoor space. More variety in the World Marketplace buffet. More places to have sea views. More things that multi-generational families could do together. And organized lobbies and elevators so guests could get around the ship easily, making the spaces feel small and intimate.

After a day touring the ship and mock-ups of its cabins, we think Sun Princess hit its mark, and we’re more excited than ever for it to debut. (It starts first in Europe, then moves to Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades). Expect more natural light throughout the ship; a lighter color palette in the cabins; more entertainment venues, with better technology; and a wider variety of dining venues. Here are some of the things that we’re looking forward to most.