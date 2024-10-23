Star Princess Cruise News: Popular Venues to Expand on Star Princess

(October 22, 2024) -- While it's the second in the Sphere-class, Star Princess will have a few features that are different from its predecessor, Sun Princess.
Set to launch in fall 2025, the 4,300-passenger Star Princess will have the following changes:
Non-smoking Casino expanded. Sun Princess already had the largest casino in the Princess fleet. With Star Princess, there will be 68 additional slot machines in newly designated non-smoking areas of the casino.
O'Malley's Irish Pub to be Bigger. The popular venue will have an additional 32 seats.
Love is everywhere at Love by Britto, including cut-outs in the fork and heart-shaped napkins (Photo: Ming Tappin)
Love by Britto Specialty Restaurant to be Larger. What could possibly be the most romantic restaurant at sea, Love by Britto will add 20 more seats.
The SkyDeck Sports Court & Track focuses on games. The ballyhooed Park19 space that debuted on Sun Princess, and then had to be scaled back, will be arriving as a sports court for pickleball and basketball out of the gate this time. The space will also have a jogging track, splash pad and shaded areas for relaxation.
Star Princess will sail its inaugural season in the Caribbean before repositioning to Alaska in spring 2026.
-- Chris Gray Faust, Executive Editor
Executives at the float-out for Star Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
(September 27, 2024) -- Princess Cruises recently marked a major milestone in the construction of Star Princess, the 4,300-passenger sister ship to the recently launched Sun Princess, with the traditional float-out ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.
The second of Princess Cruises’ new Sphere-class ships, Star Princess is expected to debut in fall 2025. After floating-out for the first time (literally the stage at which the ship has floated free of the drydock for the first time during construction), Star Princess now moves to the fitting out dock for interior work.
“Today is a celebration of teamwork, craftsmanship, and innovation. Star Princess is the second ship in our new Sphere class, and now as she prepares to take to the water for the first time it is a testament to the incredible dedication and skill of the entire shipyard team,” Princess Cruises President John Padgett said. “Fincantieri has again turned vision into reality, building on the success of her sister ship , Sun Princess, which has already captured the hearts of our guests with its elegance and cutting-edge design. Together, we are creating amazing machines that will inspire adventure and deliver unforgettable experiences for all who sail with us for decades to come.”
Sun Princess in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Padgett also announced that Commodore Nick Nash and Captain Gennaro Arma, who were on hand for the ceremony, will serve as masters of Star Princess. Arma will serve as master of Star Princess when the ship is delivered next fall before Nash eventually takes over.
Princess recently announced that sister-ship Sun Princess will have many of its specialty dining venues swapped around prior to its U.S. arrival in October. The line also had to announce that some of the vessel’s top-deck features will not debut, after all, following months of delays.
No word yet on whether those changes will be applied to sister-ship Star Princess as well.
-- Aaron Saunders, Senior Editor, News and Features