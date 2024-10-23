Star Princess Cruise News: Popular Venues to Expand on Star Princess

(October 22, 2024) -- While it's the second in the Sphere-class, Star Princess will have a few features that are different from its predecessor, Sun Princess.

Set to launch in fall 2025, the 4,300-passenger Star Princess will have the following changes:

Non-smoking Casino expanded. Sun Princess already had the largest casino in the Princess fleet. With Star Princess, there will be 68 additional slot machines in newly designated non-smoking areas of the casino.

O'Malley's Irish Pub to be Bigger. The popular venue will have an additional 32 seats.

Love is everywhere at Love by Britto, including cut-outs in the fork and heart-shaped napkins (Photo: Ming Tappin)

Love by Britto Specialty Restaurant to be Larger. What could possibly be the most romantic restaurant at sea, Love by Britto will add 20 more seats.

The SkyDeck Sports Court & Track focuses on games. The ballyhooed Park19 space that debuted on Sun Princess, and then had to be scaled back, will be arriving as a sports court for pickleball and basketball out of the gate this time. The space will also have a jogging track, splash pad and shaded areas for relaxation.

Star Princess will sail its inaugural season in the Caribbean before repositioning to Alaska in spring 2026.

-- Chris Gray Faust, Executive Editor