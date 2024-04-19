(April 19, 2024) -- It's official: Royal Caribbean's second Icon-class ship, Star of the Seas, will also have a Chief Dog Officer.

The cruise line shared on social media that the new resident canine will be named Sailor and will join the new 250,800-gross-ton ship next year.

The news comes following the massive popularity of Rover, Icon of the Seas' Chief Dog Officer that has become one of the biggest attractions of the world's biggest cruise ship. The golden retriever pup was 6-months old when she joined the ship earlier this year, and part of her onboard duties include making occasional appearances throughout the vessel, allowing passengers to catch a glimpse of the four-legged crewmember.

Sailor will be expected to fulfill a similar role as Chief Dog Officer of Star of the Seas. Details for now, however, are scarce. Royal Caribbean hasn't yet revealed Sailor's breed or if they're in possession of the dog already.

Star of the Seas is scheduled to arrive next year, with the ship's maiden voyage -- an 11-day roundtrip from Barcelona -- scheduled for Sept. 25, 2025.