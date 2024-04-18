To celebrate the start of the 2024 Mediterranean summer cruise season, Richard Branson has today given away 200 free Virgin Voyages cruises to members of the public on the streets of London.

The media, aviation and cruise mogul handed out gifted voyages ahead of Resilient and Scarlet Lady's European season that will see cruises depart from Portsmouth, Barcelona, and Athens.

Travelling on a bus that was kitted out as Scarlet Lady, Branson travelled on Oxford Street, past Embankment and around Piccadilly and Trafalgar Square, before heading to Westminster Bridge towards The London Eye.

Recipients included Yutta and her husband Allen Merilanen — who happened to be celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary today.

Richard Branson meets members of the public as he gives away 200 free Virgin Voyages cruises in London (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

Branson, who was in London to launch his audiobook, "Losing and Finding My Virginity", said: "It’s been wonderful to go aboard "Scarlet Lady" this morning, sailing around and surprising lucky Londoners with free voyages!

"I’m a big believer in it not just being about where you go, but how you get there. Summer is a time for exploration, relaxation, and creating unforgettable memories, and sailing the Med in style is the vitamin-sea everybody needs."