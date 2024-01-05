Nearly six months after its summer debut in the Mediterranean, Silversea’s newest vessel Silver Nova celebrated its official naming ceremony yesterday in Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades.
But there is a special meaning to carrying out the event in the new year, as 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the luxury cruise line.
And Silver Nova heralds the future of Silversea Cruises. The 728-passenger ship is the largest in the fleet and the first to feature an asymmetrical design, a notable departure in the brand’s classic style. The vessel was recently named Best New Luxury Ship in Cruise Critic’s 2023 Editor’s Picks Awards.
“The ship connects our history with our tomorrow, striking a perfect balance between our Brand’s refined heritage and the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel,” said Silversea president Barbara Muckermann during the naming ceremony.
Jason Liberty, CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, echoed Muckermann’s words. “Silver Nova is a game changer, a new vision for the ultra-luxury travel experience.”
The christening took place in the ship’s Panorama Lounge on Deck 4. As is customary for the Royal Caribbean Group, the event was initiated by a bagpipe and drum procession carried out by Saint Andrew’s Pipe Band of Miami.
The christening ceremony also introduced the ship’s godmother, revealed to be award-winning chef Nina Compton. The restaurateur was born in Saint Lucia, where her father, Sir John Compton, served as the island’s first prime minister.
A finalist on Season 11 of the television show Top Chef, Compton currently resides in New Orleans, where she owns and operates two restaurants – Le Compere Lapin and Bywater American Bistro.
“I am honored to have been named Godmother of Silver Nova,” said the award-winning chef. “When I walked into the ship this morning, I honestly felt like I was coming into somebody’s home. The staff here are so amazing, and so warm and friendly.”
The Saint Lucian chef also highlighted Silver Nova’s dining options – especially the Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) immersive culinary program. The ship offers 10 dining venues, including S.A.L.T. Kitchen, and S.A.L.T Chef's Table.
“Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program speaks to the very same things that make up my culinary philosophy: the truest way to experience a destination is through the food and drink that the place is known for,” Compton said.
“I hope that my journey inspires Silver Nova’s guests to connect meaningfully with the destinations they visit and their people, forging strong relationships, broadening horizons, and providing self-enrichment.”
Following the naming ceremony, Silver Nova departed Port Everglades on its first Grand Voyage: a 71-day circumnavigation of South America, calling in 38 destinations in 18 countries.