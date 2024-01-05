Nearly six months after its summer debut in the Mediterranean, Silversea’s newest vessel Silver Nova celebrated its official naming ceremony yesterday in Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades.

But there is a special meaning to carrying out the event in the new year, as 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the luxury cruise line.

And Silver Nova heralds the future of Silversea Cruises. The 728-passenger ship is the largest in the fleet and the first to feature an asymmetrical design, a notable departure in the brand’s classic style. The vessel was recently named Best New Luxury Ship in Cruise Critic’s 2023 Editor’s Picks Awards.

“The ship connects our history with our tomorrow, striking a perfect balance between our Brand’s refined heritage and the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel,” said Silversea president Barbara Muckermann during the naming ceremony.

As is customary for the Royal Caribbean Group, the Silver Nova naming ceremony featured a bagpipe and drum procession (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Jason Liberty, CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, echoed Muckermann’s words. “Silver Nova is a game changer, a new vision for the ultra-luxury travel experience.”

The christening took place in the ship’s Panorama Lounge on Deck 4. As is customary for the Royal Caribbean Group, the event was initiated by a bagpipe and drum procession carried out by Saint Andrew’s Pipe Band of Miami.