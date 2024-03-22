(March 21, 2024) -- From Japanese hot springs to the oldest city in Colombia, Seabourn revealed its list of 2025-2026 itineraries aboard Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn.

The luxury cruise line will offer a total of 72 itineraries ranging from seven to 22 days, to more than 105 destinations between September 2025 and March 2026. Some highlights include 14-day itineraries in Southeast Asia, a 20-day voyage to the Hawaiian Islands, a circumnavigation of the Japanese archipelago and maiden calls in the Caribbean.

"This collection of extraordinary voyages invites guests to become immersed in an ocean of ultra-luxury, personalized service, and discovery, exploring hidden gems and staying longer in iconic ports with overnight stays," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Our carefully curated itineraries will provide our guests with unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ as they sail the high seas in Seabourn’s ultra-luxury style."

Seabourn Quest will visit more than 20 destinations in Japan between September and November 2025, marking the first time that the luxury cruise company offers sailings to explore the Asian country's fall foliage. The ship will make maiden calls to destinations like Akita, Ishinomak, Niigata and Wakayama.

In Southeast Asia, Seabourn Encore will sail on 14-day Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam itineraries between December 2025 and March 2026, all of which will include overnight stays in Ho Chi Minh City. The ship will also spend time in the Arabian Peninsula, offering 17- and 18-day voyages in November 2025 and April 2026.

In the Caribbean, Seabourn Ovation will offer a total of 27 departures between November 2025 and March 2026. The ships will visit 23 destinations in the region, including maiden calls to Little Bay in Montserrat and an exclusive beach experience in Anguilla's Prickly Pear Cays.

Seabourn Sojourn will cross the Panama Canal in November 2025, visiting destinations in the Southern Caribbean and the Pacific coast of Central America, as well as the Hawaiian Islands. Some highlights of Seabourn Sojourn's trek include a Christmas Eve overnight stay in Honolulu, and a visit to Colombia's Tayrona National Park from the port city of Santa Marta.