Scenic Eclipse II makes its debut Down Under

(2 a.m. AEST) – Scenic Eclipse II officially arrived in Australia sailing into Sydney Harbour on Friday ahead of its first-ever exploration of Australian waters.
The second ultra-luxury ship from Scenic Cruises stayed in Sydney for the weekend and then headed to Newcastle today (Monday), the city where Scenic was founded 38 years ago, before embarking on a two-year series of voyages in the Oceania region.
Scenic Group Chairman and Founder, Glen Moroney, said: “As an Australian-founded company, we are proud to set the global benchmark for ultra-luxury yacht cruising. Scenic Eclipse II represents our commitment to continuous innovation and creating exceptional life-changing experiences.
“We look forward to welcoming Scenic Eclipse II in Newcastle, many ports along the East Coast and Top End of Australia, then continuing our journey across the Oceania region for this two-year season.”
Following its showcase in Sydney, Scenic Eclipse II will embark on its inaugural journey exploring the Australian waters, the first of a series of discovery voyages from 2024 to early 2026. From the coastline of Queensland with the Great Barrier Reef and its islands to the Northern Territory and Kimberley region, then onto the coast of Western Australia in 2025.
The ship will also offer itineraries to the South Pacific, South East Asia, Japan and South Korea, New Zealand, remote East Antarctica and the Ross Sea region.
Scenic Eclipse II has to 10 dining experiences, premium branded beverages and immersive Scenic Discovery and Freechoice excursions, all flights, transfers and tipping are all included.
The ship also has two on-board helicopters, and a sub, Scenic Neptune II – which can transport up to eight guests and dives up to 200 metres below the surface.