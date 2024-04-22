Scenic Eclipse II makes its debut Down Under

(2 a.m. AEST) – Scenic Eclipse II officially arrived in Australia sailing into Sydney Harbour on Friday ahead of its first-ever exploration of Australian waters.

The second ultra-luxury ship from Scenic Cruises stayed in Sydney for the weekend and then headed to Newcastle today (Monday), the city where Scenic was founded 38 years ago, before embarking on a two-year series of voyages in the Oceania region.

Scenic Group Chairman and Founder, Glen Moroney, said: “As an Australian-founded company, we are proud to set the global benchmark for ultra-luxury yacht cruising. Scenic Eclipse II represents our commitment to continuous innovation and creating exceptional life-changing experiences.

“We look forward to welcoming Scenic Eclipse II in Newcastle, many ports along the East Coast and Top End of Australia, then continuing our journey across the Oceania region for this two-year season.”