(April 9, 2024) -- Scenic Cruises has announced a new 59-day European itinerary that combines the cruise line's river, yacht and land tour operations.

Dubbed the Ultimate Europe Journey, the two-month-long journey from Bordeaux to Vienna visits nine countries and is scheduled to depart on April 26, 2025.

The trip starts in Bordeaux with a 11-day roundtrip cruise on the Gironde, Garonne and Dordogne rivers. Travelers are then flown to Monaco to board Scenic Eclipse on an 8-day yacht voyage from Monte Carlo to Civitavecchia (Rome), with stops in Cannes, Portofino, Marina di Carrara, Livorno, Elba and Bastia, Corsica.

The next segment takes place in Portugal, as cruisers are flown in from Rome to Lisbon and transferred to Porto to embark on a 11-day cruise on the Douro River.

The journey continues with a flight from Porto to Amsterdam, where passengers sail on a 15-day river cruise to Basel, visiting ports like Antwerp, Arnhem, Düsseldorf, Cochem, Bernkastel, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, and Strasbourg.

The final segment is land based, taking passengers from Basel to Vienna on a journey that includes train travel.

The cost for the Ultimate Cruise and Land Journey starts at $38,000 per passenger and opens for booking on April 10, 2024.

Scenic's River Star-Ships Undergo a Design Update

Enhancements and new decor are coming to Scenic's river fleet (Photo: Scenic)

Scenic Cruises also announced today that its river fleet of Star-Ships are set to undergo a design update consisting of new layouts, modern furniture and innovative day-to-night features to the ships' Diamond Deck lounges and specialty dining spaces.

The design upgrade mirrors the look and feel of Scenic's existing ocean yachts -- Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II. The Rhine, Main, Danube and France ships will be upgraded in time for the 2024 season, while the cruise line's Portugal-based ships will be undergo the design updates at a later time.

This soft refurbishment is the largest the Scenic river fleet has undergone since its inception and demonstrates the line's commitment to passenger comfort.