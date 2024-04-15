"Look, mummy, a shark!" My six-year-old shouted as we gently paddled off Buck Island, a small uninhabited island 1.5 miles north of St. Croix, as a nonchalant lemon shark swam between us.

Buck Island is a National Monument, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and it is breathtakingly beautiful — with pristine powder-white sand and intense turquoise water. Lemon sharks are endemic (and perfectly harmless), breeding off the island's north shore. They are among the 250 fish species found here, including nurse sharks and endangered leatherback turtles.

I'd never heard of this protected reef-fringed island, or indeed lemon sharks, until a week earlier, yet here we were, submerged in bath-warm water on day five of a seven-night "Tropical Shores" voyage with Marella Cruises.

We sailed at the tail end of Marella Discovery's winter 2023/24 Caribbean season, before the ship spends summer in the Mediterranean. Setting sail from Barbados, our voyage took us to Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Dominica and St. Vincent, before returning to Barbados.

This was my first time sailing on Marella Discovery, a ship that is fast approaching a milestone thirty years. Entering service in 1996 for Royal Caribbean, this 1,830-passenger ship has been a much-loved part of TUI's Marella fleet since 2017.

Here's a flavour of what it's like to sail aboard Marella Discovery — and what makes this itinerary so great.