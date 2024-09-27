Royal Caribbean Announces Two New Wine-themed Cruises on Ovation of the Seas

(8:20 p.m. AEST) – Royal Caribbean has confirmed two special immersion sailings aboard Ovation of the Seas for the 2024-25 season to celebrate the second year of its exclusive partnership with Ponting Wines.

The two 7-night sailings to Tasmania and Adelaide boast uniquely crafted itineraries for wine lovers and foodies, including exclusive wine tastings and immersion sessions with Australian cricket legend and co-founder of Ponting Wines, Ricky Ponting.

“I’m incredibly excited to embark on the second year of our partnership with Royal Caribbean,” said Ponting.

“The response to Ponting Wines on board last year was phenomenal, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level with these exclusive sailings. Guests will not only enjoy our wines, but also embark on a curated tour of Australia savouring the country's gourmet delights and exploring Adelaide Oval Stadium.”

Ricky Ponting and wife Rianna with Gavin Smith (far left) of Royal Caribbean (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Kathryn Lock, senior marketing director for Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International adds: “Our inaugural season with Ponting Wines was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with guests relishing the chance to savour these premium wines at sea.

“We're looking forward to bringing this collaboration into a second season, where the exceptional quality of Ponting Wines meets the unrivalled adventure of a Royal Caribbean holiday."