(5:30 a.m. AEST) – Royal Caribbean has confirmed two ships will be based in Australia next summer season.

Anthem of the Seas, part of the Quantum class of ships, will make its debut next year, while Voyager of the Seas will make a return, and be based in a new homeport of Brisbane.

The ships will operate a total of 45 three to 18-night itineraries to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, sailing between November 2025 and April 2026.

“Between the excitement of Anthem of the Seas making its Australian debut, Voyager’s return Down Under and more weekend getaways than ever before, the 2025-2026 summer season is one for the books,” said Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith.

“Every kind of holidaymaker can make memories in more ways than one with a varied line-up, from short getaways to a longer sailing from Asia, and new experiences like the show-stopping ‘We Will Rock You’ musical production, ice-skating shows and six exclusive family adventures created by Royal Caribbean and the Wiggly Friends.”