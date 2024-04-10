(5:30 a.m. AEST) – Royal Caribbean has confirmed two ships will be based in Australia next summer season.
Anthem of the Seas, part of the Quantum class of ships, will make its debut next year, while Voyager of the Seas will make a return, and be based in a new homeport of Brisbane.
The ships will operate a total of 45 three to 18-night itineraries to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, sailing between November 2025 and April 2026.
“Between the excitement of Anthem of the Seas making its Australian debut, Voyager’s return Down Under and more weekend getaways than ever before, the 2025-2026 summer season is one for the books,” said Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith.
“Every kind of holidaymaker can make memories in more ways than one with a varied line-up, from short getaways to a longer sailing from Asia, and new experiences like the show-stopping ‘We Will Rock You’ musical production, ice-skating shows and six exclusive family adventures created by Royal Caribbean and the Wiggly Friends.”
Anthem is the second in the Quantum class series of ships, and will replace Ovation of the Seas in Sydney.
The ship will offer 24 sailings during the season ranging from 2-to 18-nights, visiting New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.
Cruises include:
• 2-4-night Coastal Cruises along the Australian coast;
• a 5-night getaway to Hobart, Tasmania;
• 9- to 12-night cruises to New Zealand, including a pair of festive 9- and 11-night sailings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Anthem is similar to Ovation, with 2,090 cabins 18 restaurants, numerous pools, a skydiving simulator, RipCord by iFly, the North Star capsule that transports passengers 90 metres (300 feet) above sea level for bird's-eye views and bumper cars.
Voyager will sail from Brisbane for the first time from December 2025, with 20 cruises
As well as a new destination in the line-up – Luganville, Vanuatu.
South Pacific cruises include a series of seven- to nine-night cruises to Noumea, New Caledonia, and Port Vila, Luganville and Mystery Island, Vanuatu, which includes two 8- and 9-night cruises over Christmas and the New Year.
There is also a one-off 12-night cruise from Singapore to Australia in December, with stops in Benoa, Bali, and Darwin and Airlie Beach, Australia.
Plus, there are as many as 10 shorter 4-, 6- and 7-night holidays that visit Airlie Beach and Cairns, Australia, on the sun-drenched coast of Queensland.
Voyager features The Perfect Storm, three storeys of two high-speed waterslides; ice skating at Studio B, putting at mini golf; and competing in glow-in-the-dark laser tag at Battle for Planet Z.
The summer also brings the debut of six Wiggly Sailings, exclusive to Royal Caribbean and featuring the Wiggly Friends, across Anthem and Voyager.
Young kids and their loved ones can look forward to character events, live concerts, exclusive Royal Caribbean x The Wiggles merchandise and more.