Icon of the Seas Will Introduce Six New Bars/Nightlife Venues

Two of the newcomers will be located in the Central Park neighborhood. Lou's Jazz n' Blues will feature live performances of jazz classics, while Bubbles will be a walk-up Champagne Bar serving mimosas, prosecco, Bellini and the namesake bubbly.

Elsewhere, 1400 Lobby Bar (named after Icon of the Seas' shipyard order number) will serve drinks developed by mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. The new bar will also boast a new feature, as it will be the first venue on a Royal Caribbean ship to have an ocean-facing terrace on the Royal Promenade. Dueling Pianos will be Royal Caribbean's first-ever dueling pianos bar and is set to be located in the heart of the Royal Promenade.

The brand-new Aquadome, arguably Icon of the Seas' most emblematic feature, will be home to Rye & Bean. This new coffee bar will double as a morning hangout with sweeping ocean views and a nightlife spot with views of the AquaTheater at night. Also in the Aquadome, the Overlook Lounge and Overlook Pods will be located in decks 14 and 15, and will feature 160-degree views of the ocean.

“We’ve set out to introduce a new kind of vacation in every sense and taken a blank slate to create an unparalleled blend of ways vacationers can celebrate and make memories whatever their mood, vibe and style,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International. “From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there’s something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas.”

Existing bars and venues set to return on Icon of the Seas include The Attic, Music Hall, Trellis Bar, Boleros, the signature Schooner Bar, Spotlight Karaoke, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and Point & Feather pub.