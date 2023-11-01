(6:30 p.m. EDT) – Thinking of getting a Royal Caribbean dining package for your next cruise? Soon you might have an additional reason to do so.

During a recent visit to Royal Caribbean’s headquarters in PortMiami, Cruise Critic learned that the cruise line is preparing to implement a change that will allow passengers who purchase a dining package to make reservations on specialty restaurants before their cruise.

Currently, cruisers who purchase a dining package can only make reservations for specialty restaurants once they get onboard their ship, which can create stress on embarkation day. Royal Caribbean offers two dining package options: a 3 restaurant dining package and an unlimited dining package.

There isn’t a set date yet for the implementation of this new reservation feature. But according to Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean’s Senior Vice President and Chief Product Innovation Officer, the cruise line is aiming to have it up and running a few days soon after the launch of Icon of the Seas, whose debut is slated for Jan. 27.

Moreover, Schneider revealed that this functionality is currently being tested on board Wonder of the Seas. And the plan is to eventually roll it out across the fleet.

The upcoming change was well received among the Cruise Critic community, who have voiced that not being able to make reservations before a cruise has been a pain point.

“This is great news!” wrote pcur. “I don't have to also pay for specialty restaurant lunch on embarkation day, and then request a refund because I have the UDP (unlimited dining package). Also, I don't have to burden whomever is at that restaurant's podium to book all my reservations for the whole cruise.”

Other users mentioned that this feature makes the dining package more desirable.

“This is the incentive I need. I will book a 3- or 5- meal package, and reserve specialty dining on sea days,” said gmerick. “I hesitated until now due to the uncertainty and commotion of paying for an unspecified dining experience, then possibly finding no preferred restaurant availability once on board.