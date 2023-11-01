(6:30 p.m. EDT) – Thinking of getting a Royal Caribbean dining package for your next cruise? Soon you might have an additional reason to do so.
During a recent visit to Royal Caribbean’s headquarters in PortMiami, Cruise Critic learned that the cruise line is preparing to implement a change that will allow passengers who purchase a dining package to make reservations on specialty restaurants before their cruise.
Currently, cruisers who purchase a dining package can only make reservations for specialty restaurants once they get onboard their ship, which can create stress on embarkation day. Royal Caribbean offers two dining package options: a 3 restaurant dining package and an unlimited dining package.
There isn’t a set date yet for the implementation of this new reservation feature. But according to Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean’s Senior Vice President and Chief Product Innovation Officer, the cruise line is aiming to have it up and running a few days soon after the launch of Icon of the Seas, whose debut is slated for Jan. 27.
Moreover, Schneider revealed that this functionality is currently being tested on board Wonder of the Seas. And the plan is to eventually roll it out across the fleet.
The upcoming change was well received among the Cruise Critic community, who have voiced that not being able to make reservations before a cruise has been a pain point.
“This is great news!” wrote pcur. “I don't have to also pay for specialty restaurant lunch on embarkation day, and then request a refund because I have the UDP (unlimited dining package). Also, I don't have to burden whomever is at that restaurant's podium to book all my reservations for the whole cruise.”
Other users mentioned that this feature makes the dining package more desirable.
“This is the incentive I need. I will book a 3- or 5- meal package, and reserve specialty dining on sea days,” said gmerick. “I hesitated until now due to the uncertainty and commotion of paying for an unspecified dining experience, then possibly finding no preferred restaurant availability once on board.
Another change is much closer to implementation, as Royal Caribbean just announced an increase in its automatic gratuity rate that’s set to come into effect on Nov. 11.
Gratuities for passengers on standard cabins are increasing from $16 to $18 per person, per day, while the suite gratuity will rise from $18.50 to $20.50 per person, per day. Until Nov. 11, passengers who book a cruise will have the option to pre-pay their gratuities at the current rate.
According to Royal Caribbean, this daily gratuity is shared among the dining, bar & culinary services staff, cabin attendants and other hotel services teams.
The cruise line also applies an 18% gratuity that is automatically added to onboard purchases, including beverages, room service and spa services. This rate will remain unchanged after Nov. 11.
Royal Caribbean also announced its 2025 Alaska summer season, with four ships offering 7-night itineraries in the Last Frontier.
Anthem of the Seas leads the pack, marking the first time that the Quantum-class ship sails in Alaska. The ship will be homeported in Seattle, from where it embark on two different round-trip itineraries that will visit destinations like Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, as well as the Canadian city of Victoria.
Anthem’s sister ship Quantum of the Seas will also sail round-trip itineraries from Seattle, while Serenade of the Seas will offer sailings out of Vancouver. Radiance-class flagship Radiance of the Seas rounds up Royal Caribbean’s 2025 offerings in Alaska, with itineraries departing from Vancouver and Seward.