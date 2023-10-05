While details about Star of the Seas are still under wraps, initial renderings show most of the standout features that will debut on Icon of the Seas, such as the AquaDome and Category 6 waterpark.

The ship is also set to become the third on Royal Caribbean’s fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), following sister ship Icon of the Seas and the Oasis-class Utopia of the Seas, which is scheduled to launch in July 2024.

Star of the Seas is also expected to build on the strong demand generated by the first-in-class Icon of the Seas. In October 2022, Icon spearheaded the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in the cruise line’s history.

Last month, the demand for Icon of the Seas also prompted Royal Caribbean to release the ship’s 2025-2026 itineraries from PortMiami three months ahead of schedule.

“Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

And while work on Star of the Seas only began earlier this year, the cruise line has also announced that a third Icon-class ship will come in the future.