Royal Caribbean is set to kickoff the arrival of its newest megaship, Icon of the Seas, with the help of the world’s most decorated soccer player.
Lionel Messi, eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner and TIME’s 2023 Athlete of the Year, has been named “Icon of Icon,” a role that essentially translates to godfather of Icon of the Seas. The soccer icon plies his trade in Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF team and will welcome the largest cruise ship in the world at a naming ceremony in Miami in January 2024.
“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Royal Caribbean family to celebrate the arrival of the game-changing Icon of the Seas,” said Messi. “Icon is beyond anything else that’s out there for family vacations, with incredible never-before-seen features, all designed for making memories together.”
Royal Caribbean recently announced a partnership with Inter Miami CF, through which the cruise line became the team’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner. According to Royal Caribbean, the next stages of this partnership will be revealed at a later date, once Icon of the Seas arrives in South Florida.
“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable vacations, and it’s set to live up to its name in more ways than one when it changes the vacation industry in January 2024,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.
“It’s that ability to make such a widespread impact and change the status quo that the Icon of Icon must personify, and Lionel Messi has proven to be the perfect example of that for years in the world of sports and most recently in introducing a new era of excitement and passion for fútbol in Miami and the U.S.”
As ‘Icon of Icon,’ Messi will take part in the naming celebration for Icon of the Seas, much like a traditional ship godfather. As dictated by tradition, the sports star will bestow safekeeping on the new ship, its crew and passengers.
Construction of the 250,800-ton ship was recently completed in Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. Icon of the Seas will soon make its way across the Atlantic Ocean, ahead of its inaugural season.
The ship will be homeported in PortMiami, from where it will embark on 7-day itineraries, alternating between Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations. All of Icon of the Seas’ itineraries will include calls in Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island experience in The Bahamas.
The ship’s first passenger sailing is scheduled to depart on Jan. 27, 2024; a roundtrip out of Miami with stops in St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Cruise Critic will sail onboard the 7,600-passenger ship on a three-day media sailing on Jan. 20. Stay tuned for more news as we report live from Icon of the Seas.