Royal Caribbean is set to kickoff the arrival of its newest megaship, Icon of the Seas, with the help of the world’s most decorated soccer player.

Lionel Messi, eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner and TIME’s 2023 Athlete of the Year, has been named “Icon of Icon,” a role that essentially translates to godfather of Icon of the Seas. The soccer icon plies his trade in Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF team and will welcome the largest cruise ship in the world at a naming ceremony in Miami in January 2024.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Royal Caribbean family to celebrate the arrival of the game-changing Icon of the Seas,” said Messi. “Icon is beyond anything else that’s out there for family vacations, with incredible never-before-seen features, all designed for making memories together.”

Royal Caribbean recently announced a partnership with Inter Miami CF, through which the cruise line became the team’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner. According to Royal Caribbean, the next stages of this partnership will be revealed at a later date, once Icon of the Seas arrives in South Florida.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable vacations, and it’s set to live up to its name in more ways than one when it changes the vacation industry in January 2024,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“It’s that ability to make such a widespread impact and change the status quo that the Icon of Icon must personify, and Lionel Messi has proven to be the perfect example of that for years in the world of sports and most recently in introducing a new era of excitement and passion for fútbol in Miami and the U.S.”