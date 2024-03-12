(March 12, 2024) -- Royal Caribbean is canceling or otherwise modifying some shore excursions for upcoming cruises in its private port of Labadee. The move comes as Haiti struggles with an ongoing internal conflict to topple the central government of the Caribbean nation.

"Out of respect to our local communities surrounding Labadee, Haiti, and to ensure our guest and crew safety, we're temporarily adjusting our tour offerings," read a letter sent to passengers and shared on Cruise Critic's community boards. .

The canceled excursions include jet ski tours and kayak outings. Cruise Critic community members reported that other activities, such as snorkeling or fishing expeditions, have been cancelled as well in an effort to keep passengers on the ground within the confines of Labadee "I take this more as, 'we want to be certain you are staying inside our compound,'" said community member pyrateslife4me84.

Royal Caribbean's communication also adds that refunds will be issued to all passengers affected by the canceled tours, which should post within 14 business days for most institutions. The letter goes on to say that passengers visit My Royal Cruise or the Shore Excursions Desk once onboard to review other options in Labadee, suggesting that other activities will be offered on the private port.

In the coming months, Royal Caribbean has several ships scheduled to call in Labadee, including Symphony of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas. As of yet, Royal Caribbean hasn't indicated any intention to cancel or replace calls in their Haitian private port.

In spite of this, the U.S. Department of State has an ongoing Do Not Travel - Level 4 Travel Advisory for Haiti, the highest level.

The Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince has been under siege by armed gangs and the government has declared a state of emergency. The insurgents have mounted attacks against the presidential palace and other institutions like the Ministry of the Interior and the police headquarters. The city's international airport has been shut down due to the ongoing violence.

Earlier today, reports emerged that acting president Ariel Henry -- stranded in Puerto Rico due to the inability to return to the country from a visit to Kenya -- had agree to step down and pave the way for the election of a new prime minister to steer the country out of its current crisis.