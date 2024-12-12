(December 12, 2024) – With just a year to go before opening in December 2025, Royal Caribbean released new details of its first private beach club, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, a 17-acre complex coming to Nassau in the Bahamas.

The beach club, located just across from the Nassau cruise port on the western end of Paradise Island, will encompass three zones that can be accessed with a single day pass, which also includes the water taxi to the complex.

In total, the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will have three swim-up bars, including one that is being billed as the world’s largest; seven beach bars; more than 40 private cabanas for rent; and VIP spaces.

Three Zones Offer Something For Everyone

Rendering Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Ultimate Family Cabana interior(Photo: Royal Caribbean)

The newly revealed zones at the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island are as follows:

Family Beach: This zone for families has a zero-entry pool called The Shallow End, as well as a beach. The area will also have beach games, such as tug of war and paddle ball available. For a fee, families can rent the one-of-a-kind, two-story Ultimate Family Cabana that has its own slide, whirlpool and frozen drink machine.

Chill Beach: Aimed at relaxation, Chill Beach features white sand and a pool called The Deep End. This area will also lean into Bahamian culture, with artisan shopping and island foods on offer, such as grilled shrimp skewers and fire-engine fritters.

Party Cove: The world’s largest swim-up bar – The Floating Flamingo, complete with DJ – anchors this beachfront area. There will also be a Party Cove VIP space with personal poolside service and “incredible views,” according to the line.

Capacity at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be Capped

Rendering Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Party Cove Bar exterior (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

The fee for the all-inclusive beach club has yet to be determined, although passes will start going on sale in spring 2025, In an interview, Royal Caribbean Group Bahamas President Philip Simon said the club will hold between 2,500 to 3,500 passengers at full capacity.

That’s not a lot when you consider that some of Royal Caribbean’s largest ships, including the 5,688-passenger Utopia of the Seas and 5,518-passenger Symphony of the Seas, will be stopping in Nassau once the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island opens. Tickets will likely be a hot commodity and go quickly.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said that the day passes at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island would have a price similar to other beach clubs in the Bahamas, such as Baha Mar. Day passes there range from $160 to $199 per person.

As of now, the passes will be sold first-come, first serve, Simon said. “We want to open it up to all of our guests.”

How Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Will Differ from Perfect Day at CocoCay

Rendering Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Party Cove (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Unlike Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal’s private island in the Bahamas, and Perfect Day Mexico, a project that’s been announced for what’s now Costa Maya, Mexico, the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will not have a water park. Built in public-private partnership with the Bahamian government, the site will reflect the spirit and culture of The Bahamas, Simon said.

“The research and the feedback that you get from guests is that they want to immerse themselves in the cultures and in the places where the cruises take them,” he said. “And so this was an easy decision to make, in terms of combining the culture of The Bahamas, the location, Nassau itself as a premier destination, and then of course Paradise Island, which is truly a stone's throw away across the harbor.”

While a frequent spot on cruises not only run by Royal Caribbean but other lines, Nassau often comes up as a port where many passengers stay onboard. “We obviously were aware that they wanted options,” Simon said, of Nassau. “This is in collaboration with the government of The Bahamas, so the Ministry of Tourism, the Deputy Prime Minister – they’re all working extremely hard to improve the destination as a whole.

“We saw this as a tremendous opportunity to expand the offerings in Nassau within minutes of the cruise port.”

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is Just the First, with More to Come

Rendering of Royal Caribbean Beach Club in Cozumel (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is only the first of several branded private beach clubs that the cruise line is building in popular destinations. The Royal Beach Club Cozumel is in the works for 2026 and a third beach club in the South Pacific has also been publicized.

Meanwhile, the second Perfect Day experience, complete with waterpark, is being planned for development in Mahahual, near the port of Costa Maya, Mexico. Perfect Day Mexico is slated to open sometime in 2027.

-- Chris Gray Faust, Executive Editor