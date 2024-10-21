Royal Caribbean has announced two new European sailings to celebrate the world's largest live music event, the Eurovision Song Contest. The news follows the success of special cruises launched in 2024 to watch the contest and join onboard parties and live music events.
There is also the chance to win tickets to the finals of the contest, which attracts singers from throughout Europe, and a place on one of the cruises.
The line, which is an official partner of the international song competition in 2024 and 2025, is offering sailings on the 5,492-passenger Allure of the Seas -- which will undergo a $100 million makeover prior to next year's contest -- and the 4,375-passenger Independence of the Seas.
The first week-long Mediterranean sailing, with a choice of two departure points, will provide Eurovision fans with the chance to watch the semi-finals and finals of the contest taking place in Basel, Switzerland, on May 13, 15 and 17, respectively.
The second three-night ex-U.K. cruise, in June, will be a throwback Eurovision getaway event, and both sailings will feature Eurovision-themed parties, live music and karaoke.
Dancers perform on Anthem of the Seas as part of the Eurovision song contest (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Royal Caribbean is also offering Eurovision enthusiasts the chance to win two tickets to the finals of the 69th contest and a place on the second sailing, plus $600 onboard credit.
The competition launches on October 21, 2024, and full details will be revealed on Royal Caribbean Europe's Instagram account @royalcaribbeaneurope.
Gerard Nolan, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International, said: "The debut of the Eurovision Song Contest-themed holidays earlier this year was an absolute hit. With the only experience of this kind in the world, fans had the unique opportunity to take their Eurovision viewing parties to the next level throughout Europe with more adventure and fellow fans than ever before.
"Royal Caribbean's Eurovision Song Contest Adventures will be even more memorable next summer with special experiences, from themed parties to dancing the night away to added Eurovision twists at karaoke."
The first Eurovision sailing is the seven-night "Grand Finale Viewing Party" cruise on Allure of the Seas, departing round-trip from Barcelona on May 11, 2025, or round-trip from Civitavecchia on May 15, 2025, with ports of call including Palma de Mallorca and La Spezia, for Florence and Pisa.
The three-night "Eurovision Throwback" sailing aboard Independence of the Seas is round-trip from Southampton, departing on June 18, 2025 and calling at Zeebrugge for Bruges.