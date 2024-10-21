Royal Caribbean has announced two new European sailings to celebrate the world's largest live music event, the Eurovision Song Contest. The news follows the success of special cruises launched in 2024 to watch the contest and join onboard parties and live music events.

There is also the chance to win tickets to the finals of the contest, which attracts singers from throughout Europe, and a place on one of the cruises.



The line, which is an official partner of the international song competition in 2024 and 2025, is offering sailings on the 5,492-passenger Allure of the Seas -- which will undergo a $100 million makeover prior to next year's contest -- and the 4,375-passenger Independence of the Seas.



The first week-long Mediterranean sailing, with a choice of two departure points, will provide Eurovision fans with the chance to watch the semi-finals and finals of the contest taking place in Basel, Switzerland, on May 13, 15 and 17, respectively.



The second three-night ex-U.K. cruise, in June, will be a throwback Eurovision getaway event, and both sailings will feature Eurovision-themed parties, live music and karaoke.