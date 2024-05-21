(May 21, 2024) -- Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's second luxury superyacht Ilma has edged closer to its debut by completing its sea trials in Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Ilma's sea trials -- a series of tests on open waters designed to examine the ship's systems -- took place over a period of four days under the supervision of the cruise line and the shipyard.

Named after the Maltese word for water, Ilma is scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage on Sept. 2, 2024 from Monte Carlo to Rome. The 790-foot yacht will spend its inaugural year sailing the Mediterranean and Caribbean, as well as Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea in the summer of 2025.

With capacity for 448 passengers across 224 suites, Ilma is notably larger than the cruise line's first superyacht Evrima, which carries a maximum of 298 passengers.