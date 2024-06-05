High water levels caused by torrential rain has forced sections of the rivers Rhine and Danube in Germany and Austria to close, resulting in a number of river cruise lines to cancel or alter itineraries in the region.

The increased water levels, which has also led to flooding in some areas, means that some vessels (cargo and river cruise ships), don't have enough space to sail beneath bridges.

Areas impacted include the German city of Passau, which lies on the Austrian border at the confluence of the Danube, Inn and Ilz rivers, and the Austrian city of Linz, which are both experiencing flooding, according to a report on the BBC.

The Danube and the Rhine are Europe's busiest waterways for river cruises, with lines including Viking, Emerald, A-Rosa and Riviera Travel plying these waters.

Below is a list of river cruises lines impacted by flooding and high-water levels in Europe. Cruise Critic will monitor and update this list if further cancellations occur.

Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises has confirmed that some of its river itineraries have been changed due to the floods, but the line has not provided a comment or further details.

Riviera Travel

A spokesperson for UK-based tour operator Riviera Travel said: "A limited number of our sailings are impacted by the flooding on the Danube. We are in frequent contact with guests onboard to keep them fully up to date as the situation evolves and are making itinerary adjustments as needed to minimise disruption. We are not sailing near villages that are being evacuated and will always keep guest safety at the forefront of everything we do."

TUI River Cruises

TUI River Cruises, sister line ocean-going Marella Cruises with three river vessels in Europe has cancelled this week's sailings on TUI Isla on the Danube.

A TUI River Cruises spokesperson said: "Due to the increased water levels across several areas of the Danube, we're currently unable to safely sail in these areas. The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority so we have made the decision to cancel this week's upcoming TUI Isla itinerary. We appreciate how disappointing this news is to our customers and we have given them options to rebook their cruise in the near future or receive a full refund.

"We're continuing to assess the water levels and will be in direct contact with our customers if needed."

VIVA Cruises

Viva Cruises has rerouted ships from areas impacted on the Rhine and is yet to make a decision on Viva Two, which departs on a seven-night Danube cruise from Vienna on June 8.

In a statement, the line said: "While the southern part of the Rhine is temporarily closed for all ships due to the floods, we want to assure our passengers that VIVA Cruises has not had to cancel any cruises at this stage.

"Our Rhine South itineraries – including stops in Strasbourg and Coblenz – are currently being re-routed to the Netherlands and Belgium. We have called all customers who had booked a cruise in the affected areas to explain their options – and we're updating our website constantly with the latest information. We will keep monitoring the situation together with our nautical team, local partners and authorities to ensure that our guests are affected as little as possible."