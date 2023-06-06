COVID Regulations Have Just Been Dropped; Warm Welcomes in Japan Abound

At the time of my sailing, Japan still required proof of Covid vaccinations and a booster in advance of travel and those were rigorously checked upon arrival. However, the country has since announced a further relaxation of this regime and from April 29, travelers will no longer need to present either proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 negative test certificate, bringing an end to three years of Covid border measures.

On my trip, cruise passengers were also required to present a negative Covid test result taken within 72 hours of embarkation, regardless of their vaccination status.

Upon arriving in Japan, it was clear vigilance was still uppermost with numerous signs in public areas recommending social distancing and frequent hand washing. Nearly all public officials and a great many locals wore facemasks, though these were not compulsory.

Despite such lingering caution, there was no mistaking the warm welcome in the ports we visited.

Some turned up the pomp and ceremony with official welcome delegations accompanied by dancing troupes and brass bands who performed on the quayside. A smattering of locals even turned out to watch as we docked in Nagoya.

In many of the places we visited, it seemed Westerners had yet to return in abundance as many tourists were seemingly from other areas of Japan or countries within Asia.

As the recovery of tourism gathers steam, however, this has presented another problem with a shortage of guides – many of whom turned to other careers during the pandemic – and a lack of coaches and cars as transportation companies previously serving the tourist industry have gone out of business.

Thankfully, this didn’t affect the tours I took with Regent or the standard of guides.