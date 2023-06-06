(1:15 p.m. GMT) -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises newest -- and most luxurious -- cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor will feature in an 8-part behind-the-scenes series, launching on Friday (Jan 27th) -- and featuring Cruise Critic's very own UK Editor.
The documentary -- "Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship" -- follows Seven Seas Splendor, its passengers and crew on the ship's inaugural Northern Europe season from Iceland to Norway and through the Norwegian Fjords, to Finland, Estonia, and Copenhagen, then on to the Mediterranean.
Each episode deals with a different theme such as how to contend with an unexpected sea day, what it takes to pull off a vows renewal at sea -- and how to ensure Adam Coulter, Cruise Critic UK's Executive Editor, gives the ship the best review possible.
"It was an honour and a privilege to be invited onboard Seven Seas Splendor for a few days during its inaugural Mediterranean season," Coulter said.
"The ship and its crew went above and beyond in every way to ensure my brief time onboard was a memorable one – but you'll just have to wait till Episode 7 to find out what I thought!"
The series, produced by ITN Productions, is now in its third season and will air in the UK on Channel 5 at 9pm each Friday from 27 January.
"We’re delighted to see Seven Seas Splendor returning to our TV screens again this Friday on Channel 5," said Caroline Smith, Managing Director, International Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
"The new eight-part series will give viewers at home a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into delivering an unrivalled experience on board the world’s most expensive cruise ship. Our crew go above and beyond for our guests so being able to put them front and centre of this series has been a real pleasure."
Other themes in the series include a Spanish night complete with 48 different dishes and a show stopping paella, to an intense Lobster Thermidor v Beef Wellington competition in the galley. The series will also see Executive Sous Chef Kamlesh Koonjee leading his team to prepare a special selection of 240 canapes for the glamorous 30th anniversary party and transform the pool deck for an al fresco BBQ in a battle against the elements in Stockholm.
Seven Seas Splendor is host to Broadway choreographer Patti Willcox as she heads on board to check the cast production of Diamond Run is up to scratch. The series will also follow a new entertainment team as they undergo extensive onboard training ahead of their debut show Crossroads.
Social Hostess Annabel Gascoyne (above) also has the important task of a guided tour to local dignitaries as the Splendor makes its inaugural port of call into Gibraltar.
Viewers will take a behind the scenes look at the Navigational Bridge as Captain Felice Patruno, with experience of over 40 years at sea hands over control to new Captain Luciano Montesanto who takes control of the vessel in Bergen, Norway and also makes his Captain's Welcome debut.
Seven Seas Splendor joined the Regent fleet in February 2020 and has five restaurants, three bars and lounges, and some of the most luxurious suites at sea including the Regent Seven Seas suite.
"Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship" airs on Friday January 27 on Channel 5 at 9 p.m.